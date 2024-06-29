Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup

If you aren’t hearing back from a job you applied to, it might be because it’s not real.

A new survey from Resume Builder revealed that 39% of hiring managers said their company posted a fake job listing in the past year.

The disheartening results show that among those who posted fake jobs, “approximately 26% posted one to three fake job listings, 19% posted five, 19% posted 10, 11% posted 50, 10% posted 25, and 13% posted 75 or more.”

