How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup

Business News

Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup

Plus, the massive car dealership cyberattack already has lawsuits flying

Image for article titled Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images), Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images), Photo: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images), Illustration: Wong Yu Liang (Getty Images)
The FDA has issued a nationwide recall of over 13 ice cream brands

In total, 60 products including ice cream cakes, sandwiches, and pints are affected by the recall.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Less than a week into summer, the Food and Drug Administration has announced a national recall of certain ice cream products.

Totally Cool, an Owings Mills, Maryland-based manufacturer of ice cream products, on Monday recalled all its ice cream products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

A Korean Air Boeing plane dropped 25,000 feet in 5 minutes

Image for article titled Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup
Photo: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

A Korean Air Boeing 737 Max 8 heading to Taiwan had to return to South Korea after dropping 25,000 feet in five minutes about 30 minutes after takeoff on Saturday, Business Insider and the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The FDA has issued a nationwide recall hitting over 140 canned coffee brands

Nearly 300 canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill are being recalled.
Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a national recall of certain coffee products over the risk of a potentially deadly contamination.

China warns the U.S. it’s ready to fight back against restrictions on tech investments

a U.S. flag and Chinese flag displayed on a chip
Illustration: Wong Yu Liang (Getty Images)

China says it’s opposed to proposed American investment restrictions on its tech industry — and that it reserves the right to take action against the measures.

The massive car dealership cyberattack already has lawsuits flying

Image for article titled Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

A man sued CDK Global after it suffered massive cyberattacks, claiming the auto software company neglected to safeguard his private information.

Yuriy Loginov filed a potential class-action suit in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois on Saturday, claiming CDK failed “to implement reasonable and industry standard data security practices to properly secure, safeguard, and adequately destroy Plaintiff’s and Class Members’ sensitive personal identifiable information.”

A ton of job postings might actually be fake

Image for article titled Ice cream recalls, a Boeing plane's scary drop, and China's warning: Business news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

If you aren’t hearing back from a job you applied to, it might be because it’s not real.

A new survey from Resume Builder revealed that 39% of hiring managers said their company posted a fake job listing in the past year.

The disheartening results show that among those who posted fake jobs, “approximately 26% posted one to three fake job listings, 19% posted five, 19% posted 10, 11% posted 50, 10% posted 25, and 13% posted 75 or more.”

Boeing’s Starliner is stuck at the International Space Station. Here’s what to know

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner preparing for launch
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, its long-awaited spacecraft designed to go back and forth to orbit like the space shuttle used to, is stuck at the International Space Station (ISS). After it was supposed to launch its first crewed mission on May 6, a number of delays saw it remain earthbound until early June, when it successfully left the atmosphere on its way to docking at the ISS. But now its return has also been delayed a number of times: On Friday, NASA officials said the Starliner would not be coming back from space until July 2 at the earliest, more than two weeks after its original expected return date.

American Airlines has stopped training new pilots

American Airlines planes
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

American Airlines just became the latest carrier to join a trend sweeping the airline industry.

Bloomberg reports that the company is suspending pilot training through the rest of the year. The aviation magazine Flying notes that American is joining a list of carriers that include United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines for reasons that are both sector-wide and particular to the company.

Wegovy approved for use in China

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk just got access to one of the world’s largest weight loss markets

A Southwest Airlines Boeing plane dropped scarily close to a suburb: ‘I thought it was gonna hit my house’

6: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on September 16, 2020 in Burbank, California
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

A Southwest Airlines flight dropped to just 525 feet when it was still about nine miles from the runway where it was supposed to land on June 19. The Boeing 737-800 was nearly done with its journey from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport when an automated warning was triggered just after midnight as the place passed over OKC’s suburbs. 

