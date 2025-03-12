Immersion Corporation (IMMR) reports earnings

In This Story IMMR +1.74%

Immersion Corporation (IMMR+1.74% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total revenues of $474.8 million, with Immersion's royalty and license revenue contributing $8.4 million and Barnes & Noble Education's product and rental income contributing $466.3 million.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Cost of sales for Barnes & Noble Education was $368.9 million, leading to a gross profit for the segment.

Advertisement

Immersion's operating expenses totaled $79.6 million, including $5.0 million in selling and administrative expenses for Immersion and $71.5 million for Barnes & Noble Education.

Advertisement

The company reported an operating income of $26.2 million for the quarter, with Barnes & Noble Education contributing $22.8 million.

Advertisement

Interest and other income (expense), net was $14.8 million, while interest expense was $4.2 million.

Net income for the quarter was $19.4 million, with net income attributable to Immersion stockholders being $15.5 million.

Advertisement

Cash used in operating activities was $107.7 million, while cash provided by investing activities was $4.4 million, and cash provided by financing activities was $103.0 million.

Immersion reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $153.9 million as of January 31, 2025.

Advertisement

The filing also details the acquisition of a controlling interest in Barnes & Noble Education, the impact of which is reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

Immersion continues to focus on licensing its haptic technology across various industries, including automotive and gaming, while Barnes & Noble Education focuses on expanding its First Day Complete program.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Immersion Corporation quarterly 10-Q report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.