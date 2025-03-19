Immunome Inc. (IMNM) reports earnings

In This Story IMNM +2.81%

Immunome Inc. (IMNM+2.81% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Immunome's focus on developing targeted therapies for cancer patients, leveraging its expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The company is advancing a pipeline that includes two clinical assets and four preclinical assets.

Varegacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor, is undergoing a Phase 3 clinical trial for desmoid tumors. The trial's enrollment was completed in February 2024, with topline data expected in the second half of 2025. Immunome acquired varegacestat from Ayala Pharmaceuticals in March 2024.

IM-1021, an ADC targeting ROR1, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, having received IND clearance in December 2024. This trial includes patients with solid tumors and B-cell lymphoma.

The company is also developing IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand therapy for solid tumors, with an IND submitted in March 2025. Additional ADC candidates, such as IM-1617, IM-1340, and IM-1335, are in IND-enabling activities.

Immunome's strategy involves targeting novel or underexplored cancer targets, supported by its exclusive license and subsequent purchase of the HC74 payload from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The filing outlines Immunome's financial position, including a history of operating losses and the expectation of continued significant losses as it progresses its development programs.

Risks highlighted include the potential inability to advance product candidates, reliance on third-party manufacturers, competition from other oncology companies, and the need to secure additional funding.

The company also addresses its intellectual property strategy, including patents and trade secrets, and the potential challenges in protecting these assets globally.

Immunome's management team, led by CEO Clay Siegall, brings extensive experience in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies, which is central to the company's strategic objectives.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Immunome Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 19, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.