IN8bio Inc. (INAB) reports earnings

IN8bio Inc. (INAB-8.36% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company is focused on the development of gamma-delta T cell product candidates and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases. IN8bio is advancing its DeltEx platform technologies to potentially eliminate cancer cells.

IN8bio's pipeline includes INB-100, INB-200, INB-400, and INB-600. INB-100 is in clinical trials for patients with acute leukemia undergoing stem cell transplantation, showing durable remissions. INB-200 is being tested in glioblastoma patients.

INB-400, a Phase 2 trial for glioblastoma, was suspended in September 2024 due to cash resource allocations. The company is exploring partnership opportunities for this program.

INB-600 is a newly introduced T cell engager platform, with preclinical data showing promise for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The company plans to present additional data in spring 2025.

IN8bio is also developing INB-300 and INB-500. INB-300 targets both solid and liquid tumors, while INB-500 focuses on producing gamma-delta T cells from induced pluripotent stem cells.

Financially, IN8bio reported a net loss of $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $121.7 million. The company raised $11.2 million in a private placement in October 2024.

IN8bio's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on obtaining additional funding. The company is exploring various options, including additional debt or equity financings.

The company faces risks related to the development of its product candidates, including regulatory approvals, manufacturing challenges, and competition. IN8bio is focused on overcoming these challenges to advance its pipeline.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the IN8bio Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.