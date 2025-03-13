Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS) reports earnings

In This Story INTS -3.84%

Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS-3.84% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The company reported a net loss of $16.3 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million in the previous year. Research and development expenses increased significantly to $10.5 million, primarily due to clinical trial expenses related to the INVINCIBLE-3 and INVINCIBLE-4 studies.

General and administrative expenses also rose to $6.1 million, reflecting higher salaries, legal fees, and insurance costs. The company emphasized its ongoing need for additional capital to support its operations and future growth.

Intensity Therapeutics highlighted its lead product candidate, INT230-6, which is in various stages of clinical trials for cancer treatment. The company is focused on developing therapies that involve direct injection into tumors, aiming to achieve localized cancer reduction and systemic immune activation.

The filing detailed the company's ongoing clinical trials, including the INVINCIBLE-3 Study, a Phase 3 trial for soft tissue sarcoma, and the INVINCIBLE-4 Study, a Phase 2 trial for triple-negative breast cancer.

The company acknowledged the challenges it faces, including the need for regulatory approvals, competition in the biotechnology sector, and the necessity of securing additional funding to continue its research and development efforts.

Intensity Therapeutics also reported on its intellectual property portfolio, which includes 18 issued patents, and its ongoing efforts to expand its patent protection globally.

The filing noted that the company does not anticipate generating revenue from product sales in the near future and will continue to rely on external funding sources to support its operations.

Intensity Therapeutics reiterated its commitment to advancing its clinical programs and exploring strategic partnerships to enhance its development and commercialization capabilities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Intensity Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.