Don't worry about Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding, Venice mayor tells concerned locals

Venetians have grown increasingly frustrated with the millions of tourists that descend on their city each year

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)
The mayor of Venice confirmed that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez would hold their upcoming wedding in the iconic Italian city — while also pushing back on speculation that the nuptials would substantially disrupt daily life for locals, many of whom have grown weary of tourists filling their city.

“The many news and information circulating about Jeff Bezos’s wedding are completely unfounded,” Venetian Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in a statement on Saturday.

“The organization [has] categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Sánchez, a former broadcast journalist, are expected to hold their long-anticipated nuptials in Venice this summer. A spokesperson for the mayor's office told CNN the festivities will run from June 24 through June 26.

Famed for its winding canals and scenic views, the Italian city has long been a popular international tourist destination. In recent years, however, many locals have expressed frustration with the outsiders who overwhelm the area. The permanent population of Venice is just 50,000, but roughly 20 million travelers descend on the island city each year.

In 2023, a UNESCO report noted that tourism and climate change had already led to “the deterioration of the inherent characteristics” of the millenia-old city.

In response to public outcry, the city has imposed several restrictions, including banning large ships from entering the Venice Lagoon, limiting the size of tourist groups, and charging fees to people who visit for just one day.

Bezos and Sánchez will reportedly hold the wedding on the Amazon founder's megayacht — though due to the city's size restrictions, the ship will not be able to enter Venice's most scenic waterways, according to CNN.

Brugnaro’s statement regarding the Bezos-Sánchez wedding highlighted the city’s recent history of hosting major events.

“Only two hundred guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors. Our city has much experience in international events much larger than this,” he said.

“Venice is accustomed to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts, such as the G20 Economy, G7 Justice, state bilateral meetings, Art, Architecture, and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events, like large conferences, corporate meetings, fashion shows, parties, and VIP weddings.”