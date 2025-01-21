JetBlue is now accepting Venmo

JetBlue (JBLU+3.08% ) is now accepting Venmo (PYPL-2.20% ) as a payment option for flights booked on its website, making it the first airline to do so, the company announced on Tuesday.

The feature will soon be available on the airline’s mobile app. U.S. customers can now use their Venmo balance, linked bank accounts, or debit and credit cards to pay for flights directly.

“Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform,” Carol Clements, JetBlue’s chief digital and technology officer, said in a press release.

Flexible payment options have grown in popularity in recent years, with many consumers preferring digital platforms like Venmo for everyday transactions.

The move is part for JetBlue’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital experience for travelers, according to John Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of consumer at PayPal, Venmo’s parent company. He noted in the release that the new offering could make managing shared expenses easier, especially for group travel.

JetBlue has already introduced other tech-driven features, such as a countdown to boarding on the lock screen of its mobile app and more accessible gate information, the company said. In Sept. 2024, the airline announced plans to add airport lounges for loyalty members.

While JetBlue is the first to add Venmo as a payment option, other major airlines like Delta (DAL+3.10% ), Frontier, and United (UAL+2.23% ) may consider adopting the digital payment option as consumer demand for flexibility grows.

Meanwhile, JetBlue remains focused on improving its financial performance, particularly after disruptions such as last year’s CrowdStrike (CRWD+2.82% ) outage and Hurricane Milton.

“Our number one goal remains returning to operating profitability, and growing our unit revenue is essential to achieve this,” said Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president of commercial and planning, in a statement in Oct. 2024. “Looking ahead to 2025, I am optimistic about the outlook for our revenue performance, especially as JetForward initiatives begin to deliver results.”