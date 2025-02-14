JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1 (AMJB) reports earnings

In This Story AMJB +0.99%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1 (AMJB+0.99% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for review filing.

The report details the company's financial performance, including a total net revenue of $177.6 billion, an increase from the previous year. Net interest income was $92.6 billion, while noninterest revenue was $85.0 billion.

The company reported a net income of $58.5 billion, with a diluted earnings per share of $19.75. The return on common equity was 18%, and the return on tangible common equity was 22%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1's total assets were $4.0 trillion as of December 31, 2024, with stockholders' equity of $344.8 billion. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.7%.

The provision for credit losses was $10.7 billion, reflecting net charge-offs and a net addition to the allowance for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses to total retained loans coverage ratio was 1.87%.

The report highlights the company's business segments, including Consumer & Community Banking, Commercial & Investment Bank, and Asset & Wealth Management. Each segment's performance and metrics are detailed.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1 completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of First Republic Bank from the FDIC on May 1, 2023, and the integration of these assets was substantially completed by the end of 2024.

The filing also discusses the company's risk management practices, including credit and investment risk management, liquidity risk management, and market risk management.

The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including investments in technology and growth in its consumer and wholesale businesses. The outlook for 2025 includes expectations for net interest income and adjusted expenses, subject to market conditions.

The report includes detailed information on the company's capital actions, including share repurchases and dividend payments. The company declared cash dividends of $4.80 per share for the year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1's filing provides a comprehensive overview of its operations, financial condition, and strategic direction for stakeholders and investors.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. ZC SP ETN REDEEM 28/01/2044 USD 1 annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.