Kohl's Corporation (KSS) reports earnings

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $15.4 billion, a decrease of 7.2% from the previous year. Comparable sales declined by 6.5%.

Gross margin increased by 50 basis points to 37.2%, while selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 3.7% to $5.3 billion.

Operating income was reported at $433 million, down from $717 million the previous year, and net income was $109 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $317 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The company reduced its long-term debt by $113 million through the voluntary redemption of notes due in May 2025.

Kohl's expects net sales for fiscal 2025 to decrease between 5% and 7%, with comparable sales expected to decrease between 4% and 6%.

The company plans capital expenditures in the range of $400 to $425 million for fiscal 2025, including investments in the Sephora rollout and new store openings.

Kohl's declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on April 2, 2025.

The filing details the company's strategy to drive long-term shareholder value through a curated product assortment, value leadership, and enhanced omnichannel capabilities.

Kohl's operates 1,175 stores and a website, offering a range of private and national brand products.

The company highlights risks related to macroeconomic conditions, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures in the retail industry.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Kohl's Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.