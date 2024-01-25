Sephora tweens are giving LVMH's profits a nice glow

Everyone’s been talking about the Sephora tweens: Young customers who flock to the beauty store in search of pricey skincare products to rejuvenate faces too young to register the wear and tear of life. Some people are scared of them. Some are scared for them. Some would like to remind horrified onlookers that they used to be them. But whatever the case, they contributed to record revenues and profits for the makeup-and-skincare retailer.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Sephora alongside major fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported earnings Thursday. Good stuff! Revenue in 2023 was up 10% from the year before to 86 billion euros ($93 billion). And although the company never says how much any one of its individual companies are doing financially, it does like to drop in the occasional phrase cluing investors into how things are faring: Louis Vuitton had “another excellent year,” perfume brand Guerlain merely “continued its growth,” and in the watches and jewelry category, where business was flat, Tiffany & Co. “embarked on a new chapter in its 187-year history with the reopening of its legendary New York flagship.”

Advertisement

For “selective retailing,” the department that houses Sephora and duty-free airport mainstay DFS, “strong growth was mainly driven by exceptional momentum at Sephora.” Revenue rose the most of any other section of the empire, up 25% to nearly 18 billion euros. On the earnings call itself, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said that the brand “managed to exceed all our forecasts.”

Advertisement

Last year, a survey of young shoppers from investment bank Piper Sandler found that Sephora had unseated its competitor Ulta as their favorite beauty destination the first time in five years.

Advertisement

Related stories

LVMH and H&M earnings show luxury goods can weather more storms than fast fashion

Advertisement

How LVMH helped make Rihanna a billionaire

Can expensive cosmetics save the big-box retailer?