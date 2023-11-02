Leading a hybrid team? 5 ways to take charge and improve performance

In an era where the traditional office space is transforming, hybrid work models are gaining prominence, offering an optimal mix of autonomy, engagement, and collaboration.



As remote work dynamics evolve, organizations are faced with both challenges and opportunities. A notable challenge is bridging the social distance in teams, which can lead to feelings of isolation. At the same time, the shifting leadership dynamics in these virtual environments demand a fresh approach.

In creating workplaces where team members have the flexibility to decide where and when they work, leaders can employ specific strategies to ensure a culture of trust, transparency, and collaborative productivity.

1. Recognize and support emergent leadership

In the realm of virtual teamwork, the potential for emergent leadership is both profound and challenging. The digital landscape can sometimes suppress voices that would otherwise take charge in a physical setting. This is not merely a product of introverted tendencies. The phenomenon, known as communication apprehension, may inhibit even the most critical thinkers and detail-oriented team members from voicing their insights and ideas.

Understanding this, it’s crucial for leaders to actively seek out and recognize these latent leaders. Providing them with platforms to communicate or suggesting alternative means for expression can be transformative. Furthermore, embracing the concept of evolving roles based on individual strengths and motivations can lead to significant organizational growth.

At Cloverleaf, although our team size is modest, we’ve consistently observed the power of internal mobility. As we recognize an individual’s unique strengths and passions, we’ve permitted roles to evolve, which has invariably led to heightened innovation and engagement.

2. Structure clear virtual communication norms

The migration to virtual settings demands a reevaluation of communication norms. Leaders should answer:

What medium? (Zoom, Slack, Email?)

(Zoom, Slack, Email?) How often? (Daily updates, weekly meetings?)

(Daily updates, weekly meetings?) What tone? (Formal, informal?)

(Formal, informal?) What level of detail? (Brief or comprehensive?)

Remember, as leaders set the course, teams tend to follow, amplifying the importance of choosing communication strategies wisely.

3. Prioritize clear communication over quantity to avoid overload

In the age of instant messaging and emails, there’s a temptation to overshare. However, constant updates can lead to information fatigue. Prioritize clarity over quantity; discern what needs sharing and what doesn’t.

Here are some tips to ensure clarity and maintain transparency without overwhelming your teams:

Define clear objectives: Before sharing, ask: Is this essential for the team’s tasks and goals? Only share purpose-driven information.

Before sharing, ask: Is this essential for the team’s tasks and goals? Only share purpose-driven information. Filter information: Distinguish between must-know updates and secondary information to reduce cognitive load.

Distinguish between must-know updates and secondary information to reduce cognitive load. Set communication norms: Designate channels for specific updates and limit daily communications to essential bullet points.

Designate channels for specific updates and limit daily communications to essential bullet points. Seek feedback: Establish open channels where team members can voice their opinions on the communication frequency and relevance.

Establish open channels where team members can voice their opinions on the communication frequency and relevance. Emphasize transparent leadership: Share critical organizational decisions, challenges, and rationales. It’s about informing the team on what matters most.

Share critical organizational decisions, challenges, and rationales. It’s about informing the team on what matters most. Limit meetings: Ensure meetings have clear agendas. Not every update warrants a formal sit-down.

By refining communication strategies, leaders can support trust, collaboration, and action, minimizing confusion and fatigue.

4. Embrace asynchronous video

Continuous video meetings can drain employees, hindering deep work and creativity. Instead, try a hybrid work model that allows room for team members to view and process at their convenience.

Asynchronous video, when utilized effectively, can be a game-changer for virtual workspaces. Beyond just reducing live meetings, it offers a structured yet flexible approach to communication.

Here’s how to maximize its potential:

Segmented content: Instead of lengthy recordings, break videos into bite-sized, topic-specific segments. This not only makes them easier to digest but also easier to revisit for specific information.

Instead of lengthy recordings, break videos into bite-sized, topic-specific segments. This not only makes them easier to digest but also easier to revisit for specific information. Interactive elements: Embed quizzes or feedback forms at the end of critical videos. This ensures comprehension and encourages active engagement with the content.

Embed quizzes or feedback forms at the end of critical videos. This ensures comprehension and encourages active engagement with the content. Clear labeling and organization: Archive videos with clear titles, descriptions, and dates. Consider using platforms or tools that allow easy searchability so team members can quickly locate and revisit content as needed.

Including asynchronous video isn’t merely a trend—it’s a pivotal strategy for enriching productivity and engagement in the evolving virtual workspace.

5. Be mindful of monitoring rather than trusting your team

While it’s natural for leaders to want to ensure productivity in a virtual environment, over-monitoring can be detrimental. It’s crucial to find a balance where leaders can ensure consistent performance without infringing on an employee’s autonomy, thus maintaining trust.

Effective virtual leadership recognizes the importance of striking this balance:

Trust over tracking: Emphasize trust in your team’s ability to meet their deliverables without the need for constant check-ins.

Emphasize trust in your team’s ability to meet their deliverables without the need for constant check-ins. Transparent objectives: Clearly state expectations and allow your team the freedom to achieve them in their own way.

Clearly state expectations and allow your team the freedom to achieve them in their own way. Open dialogue: Maintain open channels for employees to discuss their concerns regarding privacy or oversight.

By prioritizing trust and transparency over stringent monitoring, leaders can cultivate a culture of mutual respect and autonomy, optimizing productivity in the process.

6. Promote self-awareness and emotional intelligence

Hybrid work spans diverse time zones, cultures, and languages. While this diversity adds richness, it can also introduce potential miscommunications and misunderstandings.

In a virtual environment, fostering self-awareness and emotional intelligence is paramount. These qualities empower team members to grasp the intricacies of remote interpersonal relationships, enabling smoother collaborations. These skills also help individuals adjust their communication methods and practice greater empathy with teammates from different backgrounds or experiences.

A vision for future virtual leadership

Today’s strategies for virtual leadership are not as complex as they seem. Virtual environments don’t alter the foundation of leadership; instead, they spotlight the urgency for genuine, compassionate, and service-oriented leadership. As we navigate the future, it’s clear that while tools and platforms might change, the essence of effective leadership—placing the well-being and success of others at the forefront—will always remain paramount.

Darrin Murriner is the co-founder of Cloverleaf.

