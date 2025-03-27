Lendway Inc. (LDWY) reports earnings

In This Story LDWY 0.00%

Lendway Inc. (LDWY0.00% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the acquisition of Bloomia B.V., a significant producer of fresh cut tulips, which was completed on February 22, 2024. The acquisition was valued at $53.36 million and was financed through a combination of debt and cash on hand.

The financial results for the year showed a net revenue of $37,773,000, all generated from Bloomia since its acquisition. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $6,901,000.

Cost of goods sold was reported at $31,264,000, resulting in a gross profit of $6,509,000, which represents 17.2% of revenue.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses increased to $13,226,000, largely due to acquisition and integration costs associated with Bloomia.

Interest expense for the year was $2,969,000, reflecting the financing costs of the acquisition.

The company recorded an income tax benefit of $2,329,000, with an effective tax rate of 25.2%.

Lendway's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $14,318,000 during the year, ending at $1,759,000 as of December 31, 2024.

Bloomia's operations are noted to be highly seasonal, with peak sales in the first and second quarters due to holidays and the start of the spring season.

The filing also outlines the risks associated with the company's business, including competition, reliance on a small number of customers, and exposure to interest rate changes.

The company plans to focus on the growth and integration of Bloomia, while also managing its financial obligations under the new credit agreements.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Lendway Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.