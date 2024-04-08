Tech & Innovation

Lime is spending $55 million to grow its fleet by 30,000 bikes

The expansion comes as former rival Bird emerges from bankruptcy

By
Melvin Backman
A pile of Lime bikes
A pile of Lime bikes
Photo: Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images)

More Lime bikes are coming to a sidewalk near you.

CEO Wayne Ting told Bloomberg on Sunday that his scooter and bike rental company will be spending $55 million to expand its global bike fleet by 30,000 units. The company also celebrated some big financial milestones as it gears up to go public: It had a record $616 million in bookings revenue last year with $90 million in profit, it said.

Suggested Reading

These 7 universities risk losing billions in federal funds under Trump
Hedge funds are dumping stocks — just as mom-and-pop investors rush in
Chili's is taking on McDonald's with a new menu item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Related Content

E-scooter and e-bike injuries are soaring
Bird, the bankrupt scootershare unicorn, owes money to more than 300 cities and towns

“Last year marked a watershed moment for Lime and the shared electric vehicle industry,” said Ting in a statement provided to Quartz. “We achieved significant growth in our gross bookings and Adjusted EBITDA. This is a strong affirmation that our team is building a resilient business capable of achieving our long-term mission.”

Lime said its 30,000 new bikes will be e-bikes, and they represent a 15% or so expansion to the company’s current fleet of 200,000 bikes and scooters. The news comes in contrast to the fate of former rival Bird, which went public in 2021 only to file for bankruptcy in December 2023 and just announced that it had emerged from Chapter 11 as a private company.

Both companies were high-profile names in the so-called “micromobility” craze, in which app users could pick up and drop off bikes and scooters wherever they wanted for short trips. Lime, which raised more than $500 million in 2021 to help grow its operations before its own stock market debut, thinks now the time is right for an IPO and that Bird suffered from poor timing and other business shortcomings.

“I think historically people always believe there’s demand for micromobility, but this is an industry that is littered with dead bodies of people who just can’t make this business work,” Ting said in an interview with The Verge last year.