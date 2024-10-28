More teen girls smoke marijuana than boys now, study says

Marijuana consumption among teens has seen a significant drop over the past decade, according to a new study published this month in the scientific journal Pediatric Reports. The news comes after teen vaping hit a 10-year low this year.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine also found that teen girls now surpass boys in reporting marijuana use. In 2021, girls reported a higher rate of current marijuana consumption (17.8%) than boys (13.6%), according to data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. This is a big shift from 2011 when boys were more likely to use marijuana (25.9%) compared to girls (20.1%).

The researchers found that the percentage of teens reporting marijuana use fell to 15.8% in 2021, from 23% in 2011 — with marijuana usage being higher among 12th graders at 22.4%

“While we observed an overall decline from 2011 to 2021 across all grades, older students consistently reported higher usage, particularly 12th graders. This suggests that as adolescents advance through high school, they may have greater access to marijuana, influenced by more developed peer networks and increased independence,” said Panagiota Kitsantas, one of the study’s authors in a press release. “This trend highlights the need for targeted interventions aimed at older adolescents, who are at a greater risk of regular marijuana use.”

The study also showed that the percentage of teens that reported trying cannabis for the first time before age 13 dropped to 4.9% in 2021, compared with 8% in 2021.

Earlier this year, results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey found that teen tobacco use is also on the decline with teen vaping hitting a 10-year low.

About 1.63 million or 6% percent of middle and high school students said they are currently using e-cigarettes, down nearly 2% from 2.13 million last year.

This is the lowest level in a decade, and far below a peak of 20% in 2019.

The findings are from the latest results from National Youth Tobacco Survey, an annual school-based, self-administered online survey of U.S. middle and high school students conducted from January to May of this year.