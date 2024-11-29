Matt Gaetz is now on Cameo. Meet the other politicos selling selfie videos

Former Florida House Republican Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday as more allegations about his misconduct were made public.

In preparation to take on the key role in Trump’s incoming administration, Gaetz resigned from the House, effectively leaving him unemployed. He also said he wouldn’t attempt to join the 119th Congress despite winning re-election earlier that month.

Just a day after he withdrew his name, Gaetz unexpectedly showed up on Cameo, the website launched in 2017 to allow fans of celebrities to send them information — and payment, of course — and receive a personalized video message in return.

According to his profile, Gaetz charges a minimum of $500 for birthday wishes, wedding congratulations, pep talks, and roasts of people doing “ very strange, utterly German things.”

And he’s not the only one. According to Cameo, more than 30,000 people are available for short personalized videos, including everyone from the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger to New York City’s Naked Cowboy.

Political influencers are no different, with dozens of seasoned — and some not-so-seasoned — politicos looking to make a quick buck on the platform. Here are 10 of Gaetz’s new “colleagues.”