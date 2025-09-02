McDonald’s adds extra value meals for cost-weary customers

McDonald’s is doubling down on its value meals for cash-strapped customers.

The fast-food chain will bring back its “extra value” meals, the company said in a Tuesday press release. Beginning September 8, the menu will offer eight meals, including a $5 sausage and egg McMuffin meal that comes with a hash brown and a small coffee and an $8 Big Mac meal that comes with fries and a medium soft drink.

The cost of the extra value meals will be 15% less than purchasing an entree, fries, and a drink individually, the company said.

"McDonald's USA is laser-focused on delivering value and affordability for our customers, and I'm incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality," said McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger in a statement.

McDonald’s introduced its first extra value meal in 1991, which included a burger, fries, and drink, while its extra value menu began in 2012, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

The company has been under pressure from diners facing inflation and high food costs, and some McDonald’s meals have drawn attention online for topping $18 at certain locations. Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S. operations, addressed the uproar in an open letter, emphasizing that the $18 price was an exception, not the norm.

While traffic has been uneven, sales in the U.S. bounced back last quarter after two straight periods of decline, amid a slate of new promotions. Location data from analytics firm Placer showed that deals like the $2.99 Snack Wraps, relaunched this summer after a decade-long absence, drew double-digit jumps in foot traffic during their first three days. Executives hope the cheaper combo meals can replicate that kind of response on a larger scale.

The company said that more extra value meals are to come this fall, including a $5 sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle meal and an $8 10-piece chicken McNuggets meal.

— Alex Daniel contributed to this article.