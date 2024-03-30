How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme, Elon Musk’s internet, and Boeing's CEO is out: Business news roundup

Business News

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme, Elon Musk’s internet, and Boeing's CEO is out: Business news roundup

Plus, China courts America's CEOs, and Mark Zuckerberg tries to poach AI talent

Krispy Kreme stock had its best day ever because now McDonald’s will sell its doughnuts

McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will soon sell freshly made donuts from Krispy Kreme.
Breakfast at McDonald’s is about to get much — much — sweeter. The Chicago-based fast food chain is expanding its partnership with Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut chain. McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will offer three types of doughnuts — original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts — on their menus later this year.

Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals are showing up in Yemen, Sudan, and other hotspots: ‘No accountability’

In countries with slow, unreliable, and in some cases censored internet service, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet terminals are reportedly being used and traded on the black market — even in places where Elon Musk’s space company has no agreement to operate.

China’s president tells America’s CEOs: Don’t stop investing here

U.S. executives who extended business trips to China in anticipation of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the leader Wednesday amid China’s efforts to attract more foreign investment.

Read Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun’s resignation letter to employees

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the aerospace giant by the end of 2024, the company said Monday, as Boeing navigates the fallout of a near-disastrous incident involving a 737 Max jet earlier this year and other safety issues it revealed. -

See the moment that Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The cause of the collapse was a container ship striking a column, which sent the bridge into the water of the Patapsco River below. The entire thing was captured on video during a livestream.

Outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has 51 million reasons to hope his successor turns things around

Dave Calhoun is out as Boeing’s CEO. He’ll stick around until the end of the year, but he’ll be invested in the company for years to come.

“I want to assure you, we will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years,” he wrote to the company’s workers in a letter Monday. But it’s more than pride he has on the line. He has more than $51 million in stock options and grants riding on a turnaround.

It looks like Mark Zuckerberg is personally trying to poach Google AI researchers for Meta

Meta has already spent billions on chips to build on its AI efforts against competitors. Now its chief executive is reportedly spending time wooing AI talent from its rivals.

New video shows how that guy was able to sneak onto a plane without a ticket

When news first broke that a Texas man had successfully been able to sneak onto a plane last week in Salt Lake City using nothing but a photo of someone else’s ticket, many wondered how he actually accomplished that. And new airport surveillance footage obtained by ABC News is giving us some clues.

Amazon stock is surging and that means some top managers won’t get cash pay raises

Amazon is reportedly withholding cash pay raises from senior managers and other leaders this year after the e-commerce giant’s stock soared well-above what was expected.

