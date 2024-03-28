Amazon stock is surging and that means some top managers won't get cash pay raises

Amazon is reportedly withholding cash pay raises from senior managers and other leaders this year after the e-commerce giant’s stock soared well-above what was expected.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The move primarily affects employees who are classified as Level 6 or higher in Amazon’s internal hierarchy, such as senior managers and engineers, according to Fortune, which first reported the decision. But the compensation update applies to all employees, regardless of placement on the totem pole.

Advertisement

An Amazon spokesperson said Thursday that senior employees receive more restricted stock in their compensation packages than other workers. As a result, they stand to benefit greatly from Amazon stock’s 85% increase in value over the past 12 months. Typically, the Seattle-based company calculates compensation by baking in a 15% year-over-year stock gain.

Advertisement

“[M]any employees’ compensation will meaningfully exceed the amount that the company planned for them to earn when we set compensation last year and in prior years’ compensation cycles,” Amazon spokesperson Margaret Callahan said in a statement, adding that cash base pay increases are being prioritized for employees whose compensation is less rooted in stock.

Advertisement

Although many senior employees are unlikely to see a cash raise, there are some exceptions. People who were recently promoted to senior positions or transferred into different teams may see a base pay raise. Some senior staffers may also receive additional restricted stock units.

This is just the latest compensation-related hiccup for Amazon. In the past, the company has dealt with attrition rates as high as 81.3% for some tiers of employees, which range from level 1 (entry-level workers) to level 10 (company executives).

Advertisement

Amazon in 2022 raised its maximum base pay for corporate and tech workers from $160,000 to $350,000 to bridge the gap between its compensation and that of rivals like Google parent Alphabet. But some staff have reported seeing minimal wage increases in the single digits.



The news of Amazon’s compensation adjustments came as it announced a $2.75 billion investment in OpenAI-rival Anthropic, taking its total investment in the artificial intelligence startup to $4 billion. The company has also started expanding same-day pharmacy deliveries.

Advertisement

Amazon stock was up slightly in Thursday morning trading.