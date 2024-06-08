GameStop's 'Roaring Kitty' returns, Nvidia's stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup

If you’re in the U.S., your economic situation probably has a lot to do with where you’re located. To that end, WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and ranked each according to the strength of its economy. The website’s metrics included economic activity (exports, share of fast-growing firms, etc.), economic health (unemployment rate, median household income, and so on), and innovation potential (entrepreneurial activity, high-tech jobs, R&D investment, and the like).
3 / 11
A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning caused stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to plummet nearly 100%, but it was resolved later in the day. Trading was halted for some time, and the NYSE immediately investigated the issue.
Keith Gill, the investor and meme stock booster known by his social media persona “Roaring Kitty,” will hold his first YouTube livestream in almost three years on Friday. The announcement of the livestream alone sent GameStop stock soaring more than 40% on Thursday in anticipation of Gill’s YouTube return.
After reaching a record high on Tuesday, Nvidia is looking ahead to its stock split, which began on Friday.
The AI chipmaker’s stock was down 1.6% shortly after markets opened, to $1,189 per share, after closing the previous day with a 1.2% drop to $1,209.
6 / 11
GameStop stock swings wildly as surprise earnings show sales sinking before Roaring Kitty’s YouTube return
Roaring Kitty’s incoming livestream wasn’t enough to keep GameStop stock out of the red after the company reported its first-quarter earnings on Friday morning.
Morgan Stanley’s online trading platform is considering kicking Roaring Kitty to the curb.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that E*Trade is weighing removing Keith Gill, the investor widely known by his social media persona “Roaring Kitty,” over concerns of stock manipulation stemming from purchases of GameStop stock shortly before kicking off a renewed meme stock frenzy last month.
Robinhood is purchasing U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million in order to expand outside the U.S. The trading platform aims to expand its global presence in cryptocurrency and attract institutional clients with new product offerings. The acquisition is an all-cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2025.
David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management makes predictions for Friday’s big jobs report and shares an interesting ETF pick
More than a dozen investors, including BlackRock and Citadel Securities, have provided $120 million in backing for the TXSE