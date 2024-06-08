DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

GameStop's 'Roaring Kitty' returns, Nvidia's stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

GameStop's 'Roaring Kitty' returns, Nvidia's stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 5 states with the best economies in the U.S. — and the 5 worst

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled GameStop&#39;s &#39;Roaring Kitty&#39; returns, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Fred Prouser (Reuters), Ann Wang (Reuters), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

The 5 states with the best economies in the U.S. — and the 5 worst

The 5 states with the best economies in the U.S. — and the 5 worst

A power plant
A power plant
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

If you’re in the U.S., your economic situation probably has a lot to do with where you’re located. To that end, WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and ranked each according to the strength of its economy. The website’s metrics included economic activity (exports, share of fast-growing firms, etc.), economic health (unemployment rate, median household income, and so on), and innovation potential (entrepreneurial activity, high-tech jobs, R&D investment, and the like).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

A technical glitch sent Berkshire Hathaway stock down almost 100% before NYSE fixed the problem

A technical glitch sent Berkshire Hathaway stock down almost 100% before NYSE fixed the problem

Image for article titled GameStop&#39;s &#39;Roaring Kitty&#39; returns, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup
Photo: Fred Prouser (Reuters)

A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning caused stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to plummet nearly 100%, but it was resolved later in the day. Trading was halted for some time, and the NYSE immediately investigated the issue.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

GameStop stock booster ‘Roaring Kitty’ is about to make his closely watched YouTube return

GameStop stock booster ‘Roaring Kitty’ is about to make his closely watched YouTube return

Keith Gill
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Keith Gill, the investor and meme stock booster known by his social media persona “Roaring Kitty,” will hold his first YouTube livestream in almost three years on Friday. The announcement of the livestream alone sent GameStop stock soaring more than 40% on Thursday in anticipation of Gill’s YouTube return.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Nvidia big stock split is here: What to know

Nvidia big stock split is here: What to know

Image for article titled GameStop&#39;s &#39;Roaring Kitty&#39; returns, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

After reaching a record high on Tuesday, Nvidia is looking ahead to its stock split, which began on Friday.

Advertisement

The AI chipmaker’s stock was down 1.6% shortly after markets opened, to $1,189 per share, after closing the previous day with a 1.2% drop to $1,209.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

GameStop stock swings wildly as surprise earnings show sales sinking before Roaring Kitty’s YouTube return

GameStop stock swings wildly as surprise earnings show sales sinking before Roaring Kitty’s YouTube return

GameStop
Image: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Roaring Kitty’s incoming livestream wasn’t enough to keep GameStop stock out of the red after the company reported its first-quarter earnings on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

‘Roaring Kitty’ could get kicked off E*Trade for GameStop stock manipulation

‘Roaring Kitty’ could get kicked off E*Trade for GameStop stock manipulation

GameStop
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Morgan Stanley’s online trading platform is considering kicking Roaring Kitty to the curb.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that E*Trade is weighing removing Keith Gill, the investor widely known by his social media persona “Roaring Kitty,” over concerns of stock manipulation stemming from purchases of GameStop stock shortly before kicking off a renewed meme stock frenzy last month.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Robinhood stock hits new high following news of $200 million Bitstamp acquisition

Robinhood stock hits new high following news of $200 million Bitstamp acquisition

Image for article titled GameStop&#39;s &#39;Roaring Kitty&#39; returns, Nvidia&#39;s stock split, a glitch craters Berkshire: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Robinhood is purchasing U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million in order to expand outside the U.S. The trading platform aims to expand its global presence in cryptocurrency and attract institutional clients with new product offerings. The acquisition is an all-cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

A softening jobs market could actually be good news, strategist says

A softening jobs market could actually be good news, strategist says

Softening jobs market could actually be good news, says strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management makes predictions for Friday’s big jobs report and shares an interesting ETF pick

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

BlackRock-backed group to open a Texas stock exchange

BlackRock-backed group to open a Texas stock exchange

BlackRock-backed group to open a Texas stock exchange
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

More than a dozen investors, including BlackRock and Citadel Securities, have provided $120 million in backing for the TXSE

Advertisement

11 / 11