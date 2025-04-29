Meta's AI app to challenge ChatGPT is here — and yes, it's 'social'

In This Story META +0.56%

Meta (META+0.56% ) announced the launch of its own “social” AI app on Tuesday as it tries to challenge ChatGPT’s market dominance.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The app, which expands on the AI already integrated into Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is centered around voice conversations, with the idea that the AI will become familiar with who you are.

Advertisement

“Meta AI is built to get to know you, so its answers are more helpful,” the company said in its press release. “It’s easy to talk to, so it’s more seamless and natural to interact with.”

Advertisement

Meta described its AI as “social,” highlighting its ability to show you posts from friends you care about. And the app has a “Discover” feed where people can share how they are using Meta AI.

Advertisement

The app will also be a companion to Meta’s AI glasses, so users “can pick up where you left off from anywhere you are.”

“We built a new thing for you,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Reel posted to Facebook. “There are almost a billion people who are using Meta AI across an app, so we made a new standalone app.”

Advertisement

Zuckerberg said it’s designed to be “your personal AI.” “This is the beginning of what is going to be a long journey,” he added. The app is built with Meta’s Llama 4 technology.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said the tech giant is planning to invest between $60 billion and $65 billion in capital expenditures on AI in 2025.

Advertisement

To power its AI plans, Zuckerberg said Meta is building a data center with a capacity of more than two gigawatts — a site that could cover a large part of Manhattan.



The company plans to “significantly” grow its AI teams, he said, and has “the capital to continue investing in the years ahead.”

Advertisement

—Britney Nguyen contributed to this article.