Methode: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported earnings of $900,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $289.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Methode expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Methode expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to $1.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion.

