It blamed India’s tax laws, coupled with convoluted and complex rules on outbound remittances that are “open to misinterpretation and abuse,” for causing the exodus.

Which countries are India’s HNIs moving to?

Australia remains the preferred destination among HNIs globally. However, India’s wealthy mostly choose Dubai and Singapore.

The report noted that out of the top-10 countries with the highest HNIs inflows, nine have investment schemes that help these wealthy individuals gain citizenship.

“Investors see the clear value of diversifying their domicile portfolios as the ultimate hedge against both regional and global volatility, now and in the future,” said Dominic Volek, group head of private clients for Henley & Partners.

