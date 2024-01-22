2024's most powerful passports ranked

Japan and Singapore enjoyed the shared distinction of having the most powerful passports in the world since 2019. But they’re not alone anymore.

Four European Union member countries — France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — have joined the two Asian countries in sharing the top spot for being able to travel to a country in 2024 without a visa, according to an annual ranking. The list compiled by the consultancy firm Henley & Partners uses data from the International Air Transport Association.

The United States remains in the No. 7 position in 2024, the same as last year.



The annual ranking has been trending toward greater travel freedom, but the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is wider than ever, according to Henley & Partners.

The average number of destinations people can travel to visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024, Henley & Partners said.

Meanwhile, travelers from the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than those from Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking — with access to just 28 countries without a visa.

UAE saw the biggest rise in the last decade, with China also up

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has jumped from 55th in 2014 to 11th in 2024.

The country has been prospering during a time of war and economic fragmentation. Multinationals are setting up factories and offices at a rate not previously seen in the UAE’s five decades of independence, The Economist reports.

Ukraine and China are among the top five countries for the most improved rankings over the past decade.

How is Russia faring with visa access?

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia’s ranking has barely shifted since 2017. The country now sits in 51st place with access to 119 destinations.

Henley & Partners says its research shows there’s a strong correlation between economic performance, passport power, and countries that host investment migration programs, through which people can invest in residence or citizenship options.

The countries with the most powerful passports—with the US in No. 7

The US is tied with Canada and Hungary for the seventh most powerful passport. Click on the “show more” at the bottom of this chart to see the full list.

The countries with the weakest passports