Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

DOGE's biggest fans, Trump's trade war begins, and China hits back: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

DOGE's biggest fans, Trump's trade war begins, and China hits back: Politics news roundup

Plus, Pfizer's CEO is "cautiously optimistic" about RFK Jr., and Trump Media's "America First" investment plans

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled DOGE&#39;s biggest fans, Trump&#39;s trade war begins, and China hits back: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Christopher Furlong, Anna Moneymaker, Alfredo Astrella/AFP, Drew Angerer

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is here, and defense contractors can’t wait for the “revolution” to reach the Defense Department. So far, his focus has been on other areas, but they’re betting that Musk — himself a defense contractor through SpaceX — slashes a lot of red tape.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have finally hit China — even as Canada and Mexico get a chance to catch their breath — sparking a new trade war. Google (GOOGL), Apple, Illumina (ILMN), and others are already in China’s crosshairs for repercussions. The tariffs themselves spell danger for a number of companies, including automakers and e-commerce retailers like Shein and Temu, if they stick around for a while.

Catch up on all that — and more, like the drug industry’s reaction to vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to lead Health and Human Services — in this week’s politics roundup.

Elon Musk's DOGE has a new No. 1 fan

Elon Musk’s DOGE has a new No. 1 fan

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Image: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came into existence with the pledge to slash red tape and dismantle the federal bureaucracy. Although it certainly hasn’t been free of controversy, there’s one group of people that have stars in their eyes: defense industry CEOs.

Read More

Trump Media wants to let you invest in Trump's MAGA promises

Trump Media wants to let you invest in Trump’s MAGA promises

U.S. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrencies, domestic manufacturing, and boosting energy production.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrencies, domestic manufacturing, and boosting energy production.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The company that owns President Donald Trump’s Truth Social now plans to let consumers invest in companies that benefit directly from his campaign promises.

Read More

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs could cost the industry billions in profits — and raise car prices

Ford CEO says Trump’s tariffs could cost the industry billions in profits — and raise car prices

Almost all automakers' supply chains are tied to Mexico and Canada. Ford Motor Co. makes some vehicles in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico state.
Almost all automakers’ supply chains are tied to Mexico and Canada. Ford Motor Co. makes some vehicles in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico state.
Photo: Alfredo Astrella/AFP (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada could be devastating for the auto industry, according to Ford Motor Co.’s (F) CEO.

Read More

Apple is caught in Trump's trade war crossfire

Apple is caught in Trump’s trade war crossfire

Apple
Apple
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

China’s antitrust watchdog is reportedly eyeing a formal probe into Apple’s (AAPL) fees for app developers, giving CEO Tim Cook another problem to worry about as the U.S.’ trade war with Beijing kicks off.

Read More

Temu and Shein's strategy to beat Trump's tariffs

Temu and Shein’s strategy to beat Trump’s tariffs

Shein and Temu on an iPhone in Krakow, Poland.
Shein and Temu on an iPhone in Krakow, Poland.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein have been preparing to maintain their U.S. customer base following the end of the de minimis exemption. — Francisco Velasquez

Read More

Google, Calvin Klein, and Illumina are the first casualties of Trump's trade war

Google, Calvin Klein, and Illumina are the first casualties of Trump’s trade war

Chinese regulators opened an investigation into Google soon after President Donald Trump's new tariffs on goods from China became active.
Chinese regulators opened an investigation into Google soon after President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on goods from China became active.
Photo: li xin/AFP (Getty Images)

China’s first major response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs wasn’t like the U.S.’s approach, which tackled all Chinese imports. Instead, Beijing singled out a handful of big areas — and major companies — to pile on the pressure.

Read More

Pfizer's CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' about RFK Jr. as Trump's health secretary

Pfizer’s CEO is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about RFK Jr. as Trump’s health secretary

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addresses the audience as part of a session on AI during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addresses the audience as part of a session on AI during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2025.
Image: Fabrice Coffrini (Getty Images)

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla told investors Tuesday morning that he is “cautiously optimistic” about working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the expected next head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). — Bruce Gil

Read More

The post office will now accept packages from China, reversing a move that threatened Amazon and Temu

The post office will now accept packages from China, reversing a move that threatened Amazon and Temu

Image for article titled DOGE&#39;s biggest fans, Trump&#39;s trade war begins, and China hits back: Politics news roundup
Image: urand T/Alpaca/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The United States Postal Service early on Wednesday said it would resume accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, reversing a brief hours-long freeze.

Read More

Trump spared Mexico from his new tariffs — for now

Trump spared Mexico from his new tariffs — for now

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on January 8, 2025.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on January 8, 2025.
Photo: Alfredo Astrella/AFP (Getty Images)

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a pause to President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports after a meeting between the two world leaders.

Read More

Chipotle isn't worried about Trump's tariffs — or guacamole

Chipotle isn’t worried about Trump’s tariffs — or guacamole

Fresh avocados on a conveyor belt.
Fresh avocados on a conveyor belt.
Image: Bloomberg Creative (Getty Images)

Chipotle downplayed concerns about potential tariff hikes on imported ingredients like avocados and chicken during the company’s Feb. 4 earnings call. — Francisco Velasquez

Read More

Big Pharma is staying quiet on Trump's China tariffs

Big Pharma is staying quiet on Trump’s China tariffs

Signage outside Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Signage outside Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Big Pharma is downplaying — for now — the potential negative impacts of President Donald Trump’s China tariffs on their industry. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Trump's tariffs could exacerbate drug shortages and raise prices, industry warns

Trump’s tariffs could exacerbate drug shortages and raise prices, industry warns

Pill bottles on shelf.
Pill bottles on shelf.
Image: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

Pharma industry groups are sounding the alarm, warning that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could worsen drug shortages, drive up prices, and push generic manufacturers out of the U.S. — Bruce Gil

Read More

