DOGE's biggest fans, Trump's trade war begins, and China hits back: Politics news roundup

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is here, and defense contractors can’t wait for the “revolution” to reach the Defense Department. So far, his focus has been on other areas, but they’re betting that Musk — himself a defense contractor through SpaceX — slashes a lot of red tape.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s tariffs have finally hit China — even as Canada and Mexico get a chance to catch their breath — sparking a new trade war. Google (GOOGL), Apple, Illumina (ILMN), and others are already in China’s crosshairs for repercussions. The tariffs themselves spell danger for a number of companies, including automakers and e-commerce retailers like Shein and Temu, if they stick around for a while.



Catch up on all that — and more, like the drug industry’s reaction to vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to lead Health and Human Services — in this week’s politics roundup.