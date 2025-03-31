NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) reports earnings

In This Story NAOV -12.47%

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV-12.47% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing discusses the company's recent merger with ENvue Medical Holdings LLC, which was completed on February 14, 2025. This merger is expected to expand NanoVibronix's operations through its subsidiaries NanoVibronix Ltd. and ENvue Medical Holdings LLC.

NanoVibronix reported a net loss of approximately $3.7 million for the fiscal year, with revenues of $2.5 million. The company has an accumulated deficit of $70.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company highlighted several risks, including the need for additional capital to fund operations and the potential impact of global economic instability on its business.

NanoVibronix's product portfolio includes UroShield, PainShield, and WoundShield, which are based on ultrasound technology. The company is seeking FDA approval for UroShield and has received CE Mark approval for its products in the European Union.

The filing details the company's intellectual property strategy, which includes patents for its ultrasound technology and trademarks for its product names.

NanoVibronix faces competition from established medical device companies and is working to enhance its market presence through strategic partnerships and distribution agreements.

The company is subject to extensive governmental regulation, including FDA approval processes for its products, and is working to ensure compliance with these requirements.

NanoVibronix operates in Israel and notes the potential impact of regional instability on its operations. The company also faces risks related to currency fluctuations and inflation.

The filing includes a summary of legal proceedings, including an arbitration award to Protrade Systems, Inc. and the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Predecessor ENvue.

NanoVibronix is focused on expanding its operations and product lines through potential acquisitions or strategic alliances, while managing risks related to its financial condition and market competition.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NanoVibronix Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.