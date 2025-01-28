The Nasdaq soars 400 points as Nvidia stock rebounds from the DeepSeek crash

In This Story
The Nasdaq and other major indexes rebounded on Tuesday, recovering from the sharp sell-off triggered by DeepSeek’s crash, which had sent AI stocks tumbling. Nvidia, which plunged over 16% on Monday, regained more than 7% in the rebound.
By the late afternoon, the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 408 points, or 2%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and 0.3%, respectively.
Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, due on Wednesday.
Nvidia and other tech stocks are rebounding
Nvidia (NVDA+7.29%) stock saw a slight turnaround Tuesday after the chipmaker suffered its biggest single-day market value loss because of an artificial intelligence chatbot challenger in China.
Other major chip stocks also recovered a bit on Tuesday, including Broadcom (AVGO+2.91%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM+4.61%).
Major earnings due this week
This week, significant earnings reports are due from big tech companies, such as Apple (AAPL+3.88%), Tesla (TSLA+0.51%), Meta (META+2.53%), and Microsoft (MSFT+2.86%). Other than tech giants, Visa (V+0.45%), Mastercard (MA+0.35%), Novartis (NVS-1.50%), and others will also share their financial report cards.
— Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article