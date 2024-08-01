Nearly 50 million cars could face a recall for deadly airbags

Automakers around the world have spent years recalling and replacing deadly Takata airbag inflators, only for experts in the U.S. to warn that millions of cars may have had faulty inflators replaced with other defective parts. Now, there’s another airbag scandal facing the U.S. as regulators are proposing a recall of more faulty inflators that could impact as many as 49 million cars across the country.



The National Highway Safety Administration issued a warning this week that there could be up to 51 million defective airbag inflators installed in cars across the U.S., reports Bloomberg. The inflators were sourced from manufacturers ARC Automotive Inc. and Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, and have so far been linked to two deaths on American soil:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday issued a “supplemental initial decision” saying it considers the parts defective after a lengthy comment period and industry pushback.

NHTSA said it’s giving interested parties an 30 additional days to comment on its latest action. The air bags involved have been used by at least a dozen car manufacturers, including General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG and Hyundai Motor Co. GM recalled in May almost 1 million vehicles from 2014 to 2017 that are equipped with ARC inflators. NHTSA has said it identified at least nine cases of ruptured air bag inflators that led to injuries, including two deaths, dating from 2009 to as recently as March of last year.

This isn’t the first time ARC Automotive has faced calls for a recall of its products. In March 2023, the parts supplier refused to recall millions of its inflators after they were linked to injuries on America’s roads.

The recall has worrying similarities to the Takata airbag inflator recall that shook the automotive industry for years. In total, more than 40 million vehicles have so far been recalled after faulty airbag inflators were found to be exploding when they go off. The issue killed 27 people in America and injured more than 400.

