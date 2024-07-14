Markets

Netflix earnings, big banks, airlines and more: What to watch in the markets this week

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, United Airlines and TSMC are among a host of companies reporting earnings

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Netflix earnings, big banks, airlines and more: What to watch in the markets this week
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)
Last week, the inflation report yielded mixed results. While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a slowdown in inflation, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased faster than expected in June. The stock market is doing fine, and all eyes are on what the Fed has to say about the interest rate cuts in the coming months.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what’s scheduled to happen this week:

More banks and financial institutions to report this week

Like the previous week, this week will also see earnings reports from banking giants and financial institutions. Here’s the list:

Monday

Goldman Sachs and Blackrock will release their earnings reports before the market opens. FB Financial Corporation, ServisFirst Bancshares, CrossFirst Bankshares, and other financial institutions will report after the closing bell.

Tuesday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, the Charles Schwab Corporation, and PNC Financial Services Group will post their latest quarterly results in the morning. Western Alliance Bancorporation, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Fulton Financial Corporation, and some other banks will report their earnings in the evening.

Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group, First Horizon Corporation, and Ally Financial are going to release their earnings report before the market opens.

Thursday

Blackstone, M&T Bank Corporation, and First Financial Bankshares will release their earnings reports on Thursday.

Friday

American Express and Fifth Third Bancorp will post about their earnings on Friday before the market opens.

Health insurance and pharma companies to post their earnings

The week will start with Novo Integrated Sciences’s earnings report. On Tuesday, UnitedHealth Group will report its earnings in the morning. Following that, on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson and Elevance Health, Inc. will post about their financial health, and on Thursday, Novartis AG will release its report.

Other important earnings to watch

Among the airline companies, United Airlines Holdings will report on Wednesday, and American Airlines will report on Thursday. Other major companies that are going to report this week are Netflix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Domino’s Pizza.

More macroeconomic data

After receiving conflicting information about inflation last week, U.S. retail sales data will drop on Tuesday. On Thursday, U.S. leading economic indicators and initial jobless claims data will go live. Investors will be paying attention to the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak on Monday, as well as other Federal Reserve Presidents who will be speaking later in the week.

