Advertisement


Netflix shifts its strategy, by the digits:

103: Number of countries where Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, including major markets like the US, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico.

Advertisement

$7.99: The cost of adding a new member to an already existing account, for both ad-supported or premium tiers. That’s $1 more than the $6.99 cost of subscribing to an ad-supported tier individually.

102%: Percent increase in average daily subscriber growth after Netflix’s announcement compared to the average growth of the previous 60 days.

Advertisement

Related stories

📝 Netflix’s password sharing crackdown has arrived in the US and another 100-odd countries

Advertisement

📺 Netflix revealed how many subscribers are paying for its ad-supported plan

💿 Netflix is hitting the stop button on the DVD rental business that started it all

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.