DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Off-brand Ozempic, Roche stock woes, and Eli Lilly's weekly insulin: Pharma news round up

Pharma

Off-brand Ozempic, Roche stock woes, and Eli Lilly's weekly insulin: Pharma news round up

Plus: AbbVie gets called out for a misleading ad and Kourtney Kardashian launches a weight loss supplement

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Off-brand Ozempic, Roche stock woes, and Eli Lilly&#39;s weekly insulin: Pharma news round up
Graphic: Images: NBC / Contributor, Tommaso Boddi / Stringer, Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography, Saul Loeb/ Contributor

The psychology-based digital healthcare platform Noom announced this week that it’s now offering off-brand weight loss drugs starting at $149. Roche (RHHBY) stock took a hit early this week after a conference poster noted side effects patients experienced during an early-stage trial of its experimental weight loss drug. And Eli Lilly’s experimental weekly insulin worked just as well as daily doses, however, a clinical trial also found that the drug carried a higher risk of severe low blood sugar for type 1 diabetes patients.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Kourtney Kardashian just launched a weight loss supplement

Image: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand, Lemme, launched a new weight loss supplement today, saying in a press release that it delivers “significant weight management benefits.” Since the product is a supplement, Lemme’s claims have not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. — Bruce Gil

Read More

A migraine drug ad featuring Serena Williams got called out by the FDA

Image: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reprimanded AbbVie (ABBV) over an ad for its migraine medication, Ubrelvy, that featured tennis star Serena Williams. The FDA took issue with the ad’s suggestion that the drug worked faster than scientifically proven. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Another digital healthcare company is selling off-brand weight loss drugs — for pretty cheap

Image: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography (Getty Images)

The psychology-based digital healthcare platform Noom announced Thursday that is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest starting prices in the industry. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Drug prices got only 1 mention at the presidential debate — and yes, they are still climbing

Image: Saul Loeb/ Contributor (Getty Images)

Rising prescription drug prices were only mentioned once during Tuesday night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Novo Nordisk’s experimental weight loss pill showed significant results in its first trial

Novo Nordisk’s experimental weight loss pill showed significant results in its first trial

Image for article titled Off-brand Ozempic, Roche stock woes, and Eli Lilly&#39;s weekly insulin: Pharma news round up
Image: Liselotte Sabroe (Getty Images)

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk (NVO) shared more details about its experimental anti-obesity pill — that seems to be more powerful than current weight loss drugs on the market — Wednesday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting in Madrid. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Eli Lilly’s weekly insulin is running into the same issue Novo Nordisk’s did

Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) said on Tuesday that its experimental weekly insulin, efsitora, worked just as well as daily doses for patients with type 1 diabetes in a late-stage clinical trial. However, the study also found that the drug carried a higher risk of severe low blood sugar — a similar outcome of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) rival drug. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Are weight loss drugs like Wegovy linked to suicidal thoughts? Scientists can’t agree

Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

The United Kingdom’s health regulator said a probe found no evidence that popular diabetes and weight loss drugs are linked to suicidal thoughts or actions. However, a separate study using data from a World Health Organization (WHO) database of adverse events reported by patients and healthcare providers spotted a potential link when it comes to semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic. — Bruce Gil

Read More

An experimental weight loss drug’s side effects have Roche stock tumbling

Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Roche stock slid Monday morning after a conference poster highlighted data regarding the side effects patients experienced during an early-stage trial of its experimental weight loss drug. — Bruce Gil

Read More

