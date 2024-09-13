Off-brand Ozempic, Roche stock woes, and Eli Lilly's weekly insulin: Pharma news round up

The psychology-based digital healthcare platform Noom announced this week that it’s now offering off-brand weight loss drugs starting at $149. Roche (RHHBY) stock took a hit early this week after a conference poster noted side effects patients experienced during an early-stage trial of its experimental weight loss drug. And Eli Lilly’s experimental weekly insulin worked just as well as daily doses, however, a clinical trial also found that the drug carried a higher risk of severe low blood sugar for type 1 diabetes patients.

