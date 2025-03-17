Earnings Snapshots

Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd (NMEX) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 17, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
NMEX0.00%

Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd (NMEX0.00%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
Tesla beware: Rival BYD unveils ultra-fast chargers, giving its stock a jolt
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing no revenue for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024. Officer compensation remained constant at $6,600 for both periods.

Suggested Reading

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
Tesla beware: Rival BYD unveils ultra-fast chargers, giving its stock a jolt
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Consulting fees to related parties increased to $19,400 from $18,000, with additional fees paid to the CEO. Professional fees rose slightly to $5,500 from $5,000, attributed to increased audit expenses.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper

Related Content

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper

General and administrative expenses were $4,899 compared to a negative $2,684 in the previous year, due to a correction of an error in the prior period.

Advertisement

Interest expense for the quarter was $2,936, up from $2,860, resulting in a net loss of $39,335 compared to $29,776 in the previous year.

Advertisement

For the six months ended January 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $116,797, up from $91,466 in the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher general and administrative expenses, including stock issued for services.

The company's cash used in operating activities was $82,652, while cash provided by financing activities was $60,000, primarily from related party loans and stock sales to directors.

Advertisement

The filing notes several loans in default, including a $15,000 promissory note and a $60,000 loan with accrued interest. The company also has a promissory note for $85,000 issued to Golden Sands Exploration Inc.

Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, citing an accumulated deficit of $3,654,980 as of January 31, 2025.

Advertisement

The company plans to fund operations through equity financing, which may be insufficient to meet its financial requirements over the next twelve months.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.