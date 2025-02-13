Earnings Snapshots

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. (NWE) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 13, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
NWE0.00%

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. (NWE0.00%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban
Jamie Dimon is fed up with remote work
A Google-backed startup raised $350 million to create a future where humans and robots are 'true partners'
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's financial performance, including revenues of $1.51 billion, an increase from $1.42 billion in the previous year. The increase is attributed to new base rates in Montana and South Dakota, as well as higher electric transmission revenue.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's X will pay Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over his Jan. 6 ban
Jamie Dimon is fed up with remote work
A Google-backed startup raised $350 million to create a future where humans and robots are 'true partners'
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Operating income for the year was $323.3 million, compared to $300.5 million in 2023. This improvement was driven by increased utility margins and income tax benefits.

Advertisement

Related Content

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is gearing up for massive layoffs
The Trump administration might buy 'Armored Teslas' worth $400 million

Related Content

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is gearing up for massive layoffs
The Trump administration might buy 'Armored Teslas' worth $400 million

Net income for 2024 was reported at $224.1 million, up from $194.1 million in the previous year. The increase is largely due to favorable tax adjustments and higher operating income.

Advertisement

The company reported a total utility margin of $1.08 billion, reflecting a 7.8% increase from the prior year. This was primarily due to higher base rates and electric transmission revenue.

Advertisement

NorthWestern Energy Group's capital expenditures for 2024 amounted to $549.3 million, with significant investments in electric and natural gas infrastructure.

The company completed the second phase of its holding company reorganization on January 1, 2024, resulting in a new corporate structure with NW Corp and NWE Public Service as direct subsidiaries.

Advertisement

NorthWestern Energy Group remains committed to its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with 58% of its electric portfolio being carbon-free as of 2024.

The filing also highlights the company's ongoing regulatory activities, including rate reviews in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, with interim rates implemented in 2024.

Advertisement

NorthWestern Energy Group's liquidity position as of December 31, 2024, was approximately $191.3 million, supported by cash and credit facility availability.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.