Nvidia, Visa, Domino's, NXP: Stocks to watch today

Investors brace for one of the biggest earnings weeks of the year

By
Catherine Baab
Photo: Adam Gray (Getty Images)
U.S. stocks were on track for a flat to slightly lower open Monday as investors geared up for a jam-packed week of earnings spanning pizza chains, semiconductor makers, and sanitation giants.

Here are the stocks likely to dominate today’s headlines:

Huawei’s AI ambitions put fresh pressure on Nvidia

Huawei is preparing to test a powerful new artificial intelligence chip designed to challenge some of Nvidia’s (NVDA) top offerings, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Ascend 910D represents a major step in China’s push to build a self-sufficient tech industry despite U.S. sanctions. Nvidia shares fell about 1.5% in premarket trading following the report.

Domino’s delivers a mixed slice

Domino’s beat earnings expectations but missed on revenue, posting adjusted EPS of $4.33 against estimates of $4.07. CEO Russell Weiner said the company is staying focused on “controlling what is under its control” in a “challenging macroeconomic environment,” while celebrating early progress under its “Hungry for MORE” five-year plan. U.S. same-store sales declined 0.5%, while international same-store sales rose 3.7% excluding currency impacts. Domino’s stock slipped roughly 2% before the bell.

More earnings on tap after the close

Waste Management (WM) will report after the close, with investors zeroing in on margin trends and pricing power. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is expected to offer an early read on global chip demand, where a year-over-year earnings decline is projected. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) could provide a key window into how much R&D spending chipmakers are sustaining in a tighter environment.

Visa and Coca-Cola headline Tuesday’s slate, with Big Tech to follow

Tuesday brings results from Visa (V), Coca-Cola (KO), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Novartis (NVS). Later in the week, Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) are set to headline earnings after the bell Wednesday, offering critical updates on cloud growth, AI momentum, and digital advertising trends.

Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) follow on Thursday, with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) closing out the week on Friday — wrapping up one of the busiest earnings stretches of the year.

CEO pessimism on the rise

Adding to the pressure, S&P 500 companies’ leadership mentioned “worse” or “weaker” far more often than “better” or “stronger” during first-quarter earnings calls, with optimism falling to its lowest ratio since 2008.