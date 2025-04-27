Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, and Coca-Cola: Stocks to watch this week

If you thought last week was a heavy one for markets — big intraday swings, shifting sentiment — just wait. Another packed slate of earnings and economic data is on the way, offering one of the clearest views into the health of American business yet this year. Think Amazon (AMZN-1.08% ), Meta (META-1.69% ), Buffett’s Berkshire, and many more marquee names.

Here are the results and reports investors will be watching:

Monday, April 28

As you can see in your Pizza Tracker, Domino’s (DPZ+2.86% ) earnings are approaching. On Monday, investors will feast on the pizza chain’s results and get a broader look across sectors, from semis to sanitation.

Waste Management (WM+1.44% ) reports after the close, with analysts watching for margin trends and pricing power amid rising operational costs. The company has historically delivered steady results, but volume softness or cost inflation could raise concerns.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI+1.73% ) will offer an early read on global chip demand. Consensus expects EPS of $2.18, down from $2.85 a year ago — a signal that the downturn in semis isn’t over yet, especially for firms tied to autos and industrials.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS+0.83% ) is also on deck. As an EDA (electronic design automation) leader, its results may hint at how much R&D spending chipmakers are still willing to do in a tight environment.

Welltower (WELL+2.29% ), a key REIT in the senior housing space, will test investor appetite for healthcare real estate amid higher interest rates. Roper Technologies (ROP+1.35% ) brings an industrial software twist, with its diverse portfolio expected to deliver another quarter of durable earnings. Investors will look for clues on M&A appetite and organic growth.

Tuesday, April 29

Tuesday also brings a slew of high-profile names across sectors.

Visa (V+0.93% ) is expected to post $2.68 in EPS, up slightly from last year, as investors eye cross-border volume and travel-related spend for signs of global momentum. Coca-Cola (KO+1.43% ), a bellwether for consumer spending, is set to report earnings as the market weighs price hikes versus volume declines. Also reporting are Booking Holdings (BKNG+0.27% ), S&P Global (SPGI+1.61% ), Novartis (NVS+1.90% ), and Pfizer (PFE+1.16% ).

Outside of the mega-cap realm, Spotify (SPOT+1.35% ) — which has leaned hard into profitability in recent quarters — will be watched for progress on margins and subscriber churn after several rounds of cost cuts.

On the macro side, the JOLTS report for March hits at 10:00 AM ET. It’s one of the Fed’s favorite labor market gauges and could sway expectations around future rate moves, especially if job openings show signs of a sharp pullback.

Also out: Advance Economic Indicators at 8:30 AM ET — including trade in goods and inventory data, an important read-ahead to GDP.

Wednesday, April 30

It’s Big Tech Night at the earnings rodeo, with Microsoft (MSFT+0.24% ) and Meta both reporting after the bell. Together, they represent over $4 trillion in market cap — and a whole lot of AI narrative to uphold. Microsoft’s $3.20 EPS forecast reflects cloud strength but comes with growing scrutiny over margins and Copilot monetization. Meta is expected to post $5.21 EPS, up from $4.71 last year, as investors look for signs that its ad engine — and Reels monetization — can keep firing, even as the company stares down multiple antitrust investigations.

Qualcomm (QCOM+0.76% ) also reports after hours, offering a semiconductor check-in amid mounting questions around handset demand and AI-driven chip hype.

Before the bell, Caterpillar (CAT+2.06% ) and UPS (UPS+1.89% ) will give a window into industrial and global freight demand. CAT’s results will be scrutinized for signs of slowing global construction, while UPS — forecast to earn just $0.41 per share — will face questions on labor costs and volumes.

Also on deck: TotalEnergies (TTE+1.32% ), Banco Santander (SAN+1.94% ), ADP (ADP+0.89% ), and a host of economic data.

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the advance estimate for Q1 GDP drops — one of the most important data points of the quarter. Economists expect a slowdown from Q4’s pace, but the degree of cooling will shape expectations for Fed policy.

Also out: the Employment Cost Index (ECI), a key wage gauge watched closely by the Fed. Too hot, and it could reignite rate hike chatter.

Thursday, May 1

If Wednesday is Big Tech’s night out, Thursday is the heavyweight encore. Apple (AAPL+2.21% ) and Amazon both report after the bell, closing out a massive earnings week. Apple is expected to post $1.60 EPS, a modest bump from last year. But investors are likely more focused on China sales, iPhone upgrade cycles, and any hints on AI integration.

Amazon’s Q1 should reflect continued strength in AWS and advertising, though margins in the e-commerce segment remain under scrutiny. EPS is expected to rise to $1.37 from $1.13 — a sign of discipline paying off.

Earlier in the day, Eli Lilly (LLY+3.00% ) headlines the healthcare cohort, with eyes on Mounjaro sales and pipeline updates. EPS is projected at $3.76, up sharply year-over-year. Also reporting: Mastercard (MA+0.86% ), McDonald’s (MCD+2.42% ), Shell (SHEL+0.91% ), Amgen (AMGN+2.90% ), Stryker (SYK+0.98% ), Linde (LIN+0.95% ), and MercadoLibre (MELI+2.34% ), which has become a bellwether for Latin American e-commerce and fintech.

On the data front, it’s relatively quiet following Wednesday’s GDP and ECI drops. Markets will mostly be digesting those macro signals — and bracing for Friday’s jobs report.

Friday, May 2

The Oracle of Omaha takes the stage on Friday, with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A+1.88% ) headlining a stacked lineup across energy, insurance, and industrials. Warren Buffett’s conglomerate will give investors fresh insights into Apple holdings, insurance float, and how the group is navigating high interest rates. Last year’s profit came in strong; this year, earnings are expected to dip modestly.

Energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM+0.42% ) and Chevron (CVX-0.27% ) also report, with the sector under pressure after a sharp drop in oil prices. Investors will be eyeing production guidance, buybacks, and capital discipline — especially in light of weak refining margins.

Cigna (CI-0.35% ) is expected to post over $6 a share in earnings, as investors watch for updates on its strategic direction and Medicare growth. Also reporting: Eaton (ETN+0.60% ), Apollo Global (APO-0.03% ), Imperial Oil (IMO-0.61% ), DuPont (DD+3.85% ), and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP+1.46% ), offering a broad read on infrastructure, credit, chemicals, and LNG exports.

Capping the week: the April jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The market is bracing for a possible cooldown in hiring, which could also influence the Fed’s next move. A hotter-than-expected print could reignite inflation fears. A cooler one might finally get investors betting on rate cuts with confidence.

Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4

No companies report, but the news cycle shouldn’t slow considering that the Berkshire annual meeting will run all weekend. Expect breathlessly reported and tweeted soundbites from brunch through dinner.