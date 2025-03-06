Markets

Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell, Macy's, MongoDB: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stock futures fell due to ongoing tariff tensions and concerns over possible relief measures

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
U.S. stock futures declined in early trading Thursday as markets reacted to ongoing tariff tensions and relief measures. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 434 points, or 1%.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Broadcom

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO+2.19%) declined 5% in the premarket trading as the semiconductor manufacturer prepares to report earnings after the closing bell.

Macy’s

Macy’s (M-0.37%) stock fell 5% in early trading after the department store chain reported mixed earnings and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.

Marvell

Marvell Technology’s (MRVL+2.05% shares were down 18% in the premarket trading as the semiconductor company’s guidance report for the current quarter couldn’t impress investors.

MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB+3.83%) shares plunged 19% in early trading Thursday after the database software company reported strong earnings and revenue but issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA+1.13%) shares dropped 3% in premarket trading as investors navigated the latest U.S. tariffs and trade tensions.

