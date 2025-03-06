Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell, Macy's, MongoDB: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stock futures declined in early trading Thursday as markets reacted to ongoing tariff tensions and relief measures. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 434 points, or 1%.

Here are stocks to watch today:

Broadcom

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO+2.19% ) declined 5% in the premarket trading as the semiconductor manufacturer prepares to report earnings after the closing bell.

Macy’s (M-0.37% ) stock fell 5% in early trading after the department store chain reported mixed earnings and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.

Marvell

Marvell Technology’s (MRVL+2.05% shares were down 18% in the premarket trading as the semiconductor company’s guidance report for the current quarter couldn’t impress investors.

MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB+3.83% ) shares plunged 19% in early trading Thursday after the database software company reported strong earnings and revenue but issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA+1.13% ) shares dropped 3% in premarket trading as investors navigated the latest U.S. tariffs and trade tensions.