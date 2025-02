In mid-June, chipmaking darling Nvidia was at its peak, trading at record-highs and briefly surpassing Apple and Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable public company. Since then, Nvidia’s market value has tumbled $900 billion.

Earlier this week, Nvidia’s stock fell after a report that shipments of its highly-anticipated Blackwell AI platform are delayed due to design flaws.

