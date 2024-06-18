Nvidia insiders have sold more than $700 million worth of stock this year

Nvidia has had a good year so far — and so have people inside the company.

The chipmaker’s executives and directors have sold about 770,000 shares of the company so far this year, not counting its 10-for-1 stock split which went into effect on June 10, Bloomberg reported. The company’s stock has risen around 176% this year, meaning the value of the shares far surpasses previous periods, including the first six months of 2023, when insiders sold about 848,000 shares, according to Bloomberg. The 770,000 shares are the most sold in a half year period since then, the publication reported, citing data from The Washington Service.

In May, Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations, reporting record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025 — up 262% from the previous year. After its first-quarter earnings report, Nvidia’s stock price opened above $1,000.

Nvidia’s Hopper chips, which are used for training and inferencing some of the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence models, have propelled the company to become the first chipmaker to reach a $2 trillion market cap in February, before crossing $3 trillion earlier this month. Demand for Nvidia’s chips amid the AI boom have driven it to become the third-most valuable company in the world behind Microsoft and Apple. In March, Nvidia unveiled its chip successor, Blackwell, which it said will start shipping in the second quarter of this year, and be with customers in the fourth quarter. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said the company will see revenue from its Blackwell AI platform this year.

Earlier this month, Huang announced Blackwell’s successors, the Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025, and next-generation AI chip platform, Rubin, coming in 2026. He said Nvidia plans to announce new chips on a “one-year rhythm.”