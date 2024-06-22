Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Stellantis is calling engineers back to the office to ‘accelerate’ work

Image for article titled Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Stellantis (Getty Images), Shannon Finney for Care Can’t Wait Action (Getty Images), Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images), Apu Gomes (Getty Images), Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Stellantis is calling engineers back to the office to ‘accelerate’ work

Image for article titled Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Stellantis (Getty Images)

Stellantis, which once expected the majority of employees to work remotely as it attempted to cut costs, has called its auto engineers back to the office.

Elizabeth Warren accuses Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell of doing the banking industry’s bidding

Image for article titled Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Shannon Finney for Care Can’t Wait Action (Getty Images)

Senator Elizabeth Warren alleges that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing the bidding of the banking industry by advocating for “slashing” capital requirements called for under new regulations known as Basel III.

Boeing’s culture is ‘far from perfect,’ CEO tells Congress as 737 Max crisis drags on

David Calhoun
Boeing CEO David Calhoun said he will step down by the end of 2024.
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun defended the company’s safety culture on Capitol Hill on Tuesday amid a flurry of regulatory scrutiny surrounding the aircraft manufacturer.

Melinda French Gates just endorsed Joe Biden — and said Donald Trump ‘endangered’ women

Image for article titled Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Melinda French Gates endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid on Thursday, marking the first time the philanthropist has waded into a presidential race.

CEO pay is rising faster than it has in a decade — and 3 times as fast as worker wages

Elon Musk putting his hands together and smiling
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Executive pay in the U.S. is skyrocketing at the highest rate in 14 years, widening the income-inequality gap as it increases almost three times faster than overall wage growth.

Toyota’s chairman faces a reckoning over a massive safety scandal

Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda bows as he apologizes for the growing quality scandal at the company’s Daihatsu subsidiary on January 30, 2024.
Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda bows as he apologizes for the growing quality scandal at the company’s Daihatsu subsidiary on January 30, 2024.
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images)

Akio Toyoda has been on the board of his family’s Toyota Motor Co. since 2000, helping guide the company through the 2008 financial crisis and a massive safety scandal that cost billions of dollars and dozens of lives. Now, he’s facing a reckoning from investors.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he’s a ‘very nice boss’ who is ‘universally loved’

Jensen Huang wearing a black leather jacket holding up a chip while speaking
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is recruiting for his $3.2 trillion company, and says he’s a “very nice boss” who is “universally loved.”

During his commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology on June 14, Huang told the graduating class part of the reason he was there is because he’s recruiting.

