Nvidia's 'very nice boss,' Boeing under fire, Elizabeth Warren vs. the Fed: Leadership news roundup

Stellantis, which once expected the majority of employees to work remotely as it attempted to cut costs, has called its auto engineers back to the office.
Elizabeth Warren accuses Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell of doing the banking industry’s bidding
Senator Elizabeth Warren alleges that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing the bidding of the banking industry by advocating for “slashing” capital requirements called for under new regulations known as Basel III.
Outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun defended the company’s safety culture on Capitol Hill on Tuesday amid a flurry of regulatory scrutiny surrounding the aircraft manufacturer.
Melinda French Gates endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid on Thursday, marking the first time the philanthropist has waded into a presidential race.
Executive pay in the U.S. is skyrocketing at the highest rate in 14 years, widening the income-inequality gap as it increases almost three times faster than overall wage growth.
Akio Toyoda has been on the board of his family’s Toyota Motor Co. since 2000, helping guide the company through the 2008 financial crisis and a massive safety scandal that cost billions of dollars and dozens of lives. Now, he’s facing a reckoning from investors.
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is recruiting for his $3.2 trillion company, and says he’s a “very nice boss” who is “universally loved.”
During his commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology on June 14, Huang told the graduating class part of the reason he was there is because he’s recruiting.