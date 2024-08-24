Nvidia back on top, Netflix hits a new high, and Trump Media stock free-falls: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group stock hit another post-merger low on Tuesday, extending its decline for a second consecutive day of all-time lows.



The company behind former President Donald Trump’s social media network Truth Social saw the value of its shares fall as much as 4% Tuesday to a new low of $21.33. In less than five months, Trump Media’s shares have plunged roughly 63%, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.29 billion.

