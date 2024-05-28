The Nasdaq passes 17,000 as the Nvidia stock rally keeps going

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed above 17,000 points Tuesday morning as AI stock Nvidia continued to rise. With this move, the index has made a record for the third consecutive week.

Nvidia shares surged more than 4.5% Tuesday morning, driven by last week’s strong performance. The AI chip maker now has the best business brand reputation in America, according to a recent survey.



Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 139 points, or 0.4, to 39,932, while the S&P 500 added 0.01%. All three major indexes have made record highs this month, which indicates a strong stock market.

​​Apple jumps nearly 1%

Apple sales are up 52% in China’s competitive market. April’s strong showing follows Apple’s sold performance in March. The company’s iPhone sales grew 12% in March compared to a year earlier and 37% compared to the first two months of 2024, according to the CAICT.

Apple stock jumped almost 1% in the afternoon trading.

GameStop stock soars 30%

GameStop stock climbed more than 30% in afternoon trading on Tuesday, following the completion of its latest share sale.



​​The company said Friday that it sold 45 million shares of common stock for approximately $933.4 million. It had disclosed that it would be carrying out an “at-the-market” equity offering, meaning that its newly issued shares were sold at market prices.

-Rocio Fabbro and William Gavin contributed to this article