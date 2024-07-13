Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup

Bitcoin experienced a slight rebound on Monday morning, increasing by 0.29% and trading at around $57,000.

The top cryptocurrency had dropped to $55,000 on Friday as the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox began repaying its creditors in Bitcoin worth billions of dollars, leading to a massive sell-off by the creditors. Even with the recent recovery, though, Bitcoin is still more than 8% below its last week’s high.

