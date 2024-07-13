Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup

Plus, Noisy Bitcoin miners are messing with Texas — and residents are sick of it

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Image: Photography by Steve Kelley aka mudpig (Getty Images), Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register (Getty Images), Marc Piasecki (Getty Images), OKrasyuk (Getty Images), Screenshot: A resident has displayed signs on the fence. (Facebook Page: Bitcoin Noise Hood County) (Other), Illustration: Nuthawut Somsuk (Getty Images), Graphic: TradingView
The 10 best U.S. cities to live in

Atlanta, Georgia’s midtown skyline and interstate highway system.
Image: Photography by Steve Kelley aka mudpig (Getty Images)

Finding a place that’s livable and feels like home can depend on a bunch of factors.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2024 report, some cities provide better living conditions than others.

The S&P 500 hits a new high as the Fed says keeping interest rates high for too long is risky

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday as part of his semiannual address to Congress on monetary policy and suggested that the Fed is paying close attention to when to cut rates. He also emphasized that officials are continuing to make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Nvidia and the ‘Magnificent Seven’ are driving the market — and that’s ‘concerning,’ strategist says

A Donald Trump election win could boost stocks — but only in the short-term, strategist says
Eric Beiley, executive managing director of The Beiley Group at Steward Partners, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Donald Trump will speak at the Bitcoin conference. A former advisor to Biden says that’s a smart move

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month. While this would be the first time a presidential candidate would attend the conference, it has sparked a debate about whether Trump will receive support from the crypto community in the upcoming election.

Noisy Bitcoin miners are messing with Texas — and residents are sick of it

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Screenshot: A resident has displayed signs on the fence. (Facebook Page: Bitcoin Noise Hood County) (Other)

Bitcoin is making noise in some parts of Texas — literally.

Hood County, Texas, is making headlines after residents have fallen ill due to the excessive noise produced by a Bitcoin mining site acquired by Marathon Digital Holdings earlier this year. Residents are experiencing hearing issues, headaches, dizziness, and sleep disturbance.

Tesla stock might earn back its spot in the ‘Magnificent Seven’

Drivers charge their Teslas in Santa Ana, CA, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register (Getty Images)

Tesla is the weakest link of the so-called ‘Magnificent-Seven’ — a group of tech stocks that have for the most part, barring Apple and Tesla, outperformed the rest of the stock market. Now the Elon Musk EV company is making a comeback.

Bitcoin rebounds to $57,000 after billions in Mt. Gox refunds fueled a selloff

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Nuthawut Somsuk (Getty Images)

Bitcoin experienced a slight rebound on Monday morning, increasing by 0.29% and trading at around $57,000.

The top cryptocurrency had dropped to $55,000 on Friday as the now-defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox began repaying its creditors in Bitcoin worth billions of dollars, leading to a massive sell-off by the creditors. Even with the recent recovery, though, Bitcoin is still more than 8% below its last week’s high.

Tesla is pretty much a meme stock now

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images), Graphic: TradingView

Right now is a weird time to be Tesla. On the one hand, sales are flagging, the company’s newest vehicle is an absolute mess, and its flagship software only works for an elite few. On the other, the stock keeps climbing, with Tesla’s market cap now well over $800 billion. As it turns out, we have a word for for stocks whose share price has no meaningful relation with the company’s underlying financials: Meme stocks.

A Donald Trump election win could boost stocks — but only in the short-term, strategist says

A Donald Trump election win could boost stocks — but only in the short-term, strategist says
Eric Beiley, executive managing director of The Beiley Group at Steward Partners, breaks down what will happen to markets if Donald Trump wins a second term

Almost half of adult Gen Zers get financial help from their parents

Image for article titled Nvidia drives the market, stocks hit records, Trump talks Bitcoin: Markets news roundup
Photo: OKrasyuk (Getty Images)

Almost half of adult Gen Zers are still getting financial help from their parents, according to a new Bank of America study of the generation’s financial health.

