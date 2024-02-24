Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
ChatGPT and Gemini stumble, Nvidia wins, and a look at Sam Altman: AI news roundup

A.I.

ChatGPT and Gemini stumble, Nvidia wins, and a look at Sam Altman: AI news roundup

Plus, an Amazon executive on how the cloud powers AI, and Microsoft teams up with Intel

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled ChatGPT and Gemini stumble, Nvidia wins, and a look at Sam Altman: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto, PeachY Photograph, SkillUp, Iconduck, Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg


It wasn’t the best week for AI chatbots, which were making high-profile mistakes in both text and video. But Nvidia joined the $2-trillion club, as Wall Street’s favorite AI chipmaker beat sky-high earnings expectations and the stock kept rallying. And we take a look at the life of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Check out the slideshow above for that and more of this week’s news in AI.

Google’s AI was making really historically inaccurate pictures and now it’s on ice

Google’s AI was making really historically inaccurate pictures and now it’s on ice

Google Gemini AI interface on an iPhone browser
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Google said it was pausing its AI model’s ability to generate images of people after users pointed out that its Gemini AI was making historically inaccurate images of people, such as racially diverse Nazi-era German soldiers.

ChatGPT has been spouting gibberish because of an OpenAI bug

ChatGPT has been spouting gibberish because of an OpenAI bug

Image for article titled ChatGPT and Gemini stumble, Nvidia wins, and a look at Sam Altman: AI news roundup
Photo: PeachY Photograph (Shutterstock)

ChatGPT started throwing out “unexpected responses,” according to OpenAI’s status page. Users posted screenshots of their ChatGPT conversations full of wild, nonsensical answers from the AI chatbot.

AI is having some embarrassing moments

AI is having some embarrassing moments

Image for article titled ChatGPT and Gemini stumble, Nvidia wins, and a look at Sam Altman: AI news roundup
Photo: SkillUp (Shutterstock), Graphic: Iconduck (Shutterstock)

AI chatbots made headlines this week with a range of glaring flubs that were hard to look past. Tech companies are rushing to show off their non-offensive, error-free AI chatbots. They’re hoping to show investors that the billions of dollars spent on this technology was a good investment. This week, AI chatbots showed they are not ready for the spotlight just yet.

Nvidia just became the first chipmaker to reach a $2 trillion valuation

Nvidia just became the first chipmaker to reach a $2 trillion valuation

Nvidia sign seen at Nvidia headquarters
Photo: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The chipmaker powering the AI models taking the world by storm just made its own mark with a record valuation. Semiconductor firm Nvidia became the first in the chip industry to reach a $2 trillion valuation — driven by the boom in the AI industry.

Who is Sam Altman? The evolution of OpenAI’s CEO

Who is Sam Altman? The evolution of OpenAI’s CEO

Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator, walks the grounds after a morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The 34th annual Allen & Co. conference gathers many of America's wealthiest and most powerful people in media, technology, and sports
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Before leading OpenAI, Sam Altman was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that has launched companies including Airbnb, Instacart, and Dropbox. Now Altman is leading one of the hottest and most important companies of the moment: OpenAI, which has launched ChatGPT and, most recently, the AI video generator Sora.

An Amazon executive on the company’s place in the AI race

An Amazon executive on the company’s place in the AI race

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020.
Amazon, the everything store plus some AI.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

When it comes to generative AI, the companies that come to mind are Google, Meta, and OpenAI. But don’t count Amazon out of the AI race. One of Amazon’s biggest focuses is in cloud computing, where the company’s Amazon Web Services is a market leader. The online tech and retail giant has also built in-house chips to power the cloud and has partnered with OpenAI rival Anthropic on infrastructure that enables large-scale AI modeling.

Microsoft is turning to Intel — not Nvidia — to make more chips

Microsoft is turning to Intel — not Nvidia — to make more chips

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks during a keynote address
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Microsoft is tapping semiconductor pioneer Intel in its ambitions to make more chips as it races to develop further AI models. The company plans to use Intel’s 18A manufacturing technology to make a future chip that has been designed in-house, Microsoft and Intel said, but didn’t specify what the chip would be used for.

Google’s next AI is about to get trained by millions of Reddit posts

Google’s next AI is about to get trained by millions of Reddit posts

Reddit logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background
Illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Reddit announced it is partnering with Google to let the search engine train its AI models with its user-generated content. The partnership is reportedly a $60 million-per-year deal — a move that could give Reddit a financial boost as it prepares to go public.

