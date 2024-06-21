OpenAI buys a data analytics startup as AI race heats up

In This Story META -0.61%

OpenAI said it has acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics startup, “to power our retrieval infrastructure across products.”

Rockset’s technology, which OpenAI is integrating into its platform, allows developers and enterprises to “better leverage” their data while using and building artificial intelligence products, OpenAI said in a blog post on Friday. At least some of the startup’s employees will also join OpenAI. The deal marks the first time the AI startup has integrated both a startup’s tech and its employees via an acquisition, a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg.

“Rockset’s infrastructure empowers companies to transform their data into actionable intelligence,” Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring these benefits to our customers by integrating Rockset’s foundation into OpenAI products.”



The data analytics startup was founded by former Facebook employees, and raised $44 million in August in a round led by Icon Ventures. Sequoia and Greylock are existing investors in the startup, which has raised $105 million in total capital so far. Rockset’s technology allows users to find, index, and make data searchable.

“We’re excited to be joining OpenAI to empower users, enterprises and developers to fully leverage their data by bringing powerful retrieval to AI,” said Venkat Venkataramani, chief executive of Rockset.

By becoming part of OpenAI, the startup will help its acquirer “solve the hard database problems that AI apps face at massive scale,” Rockset said in a blog post. The startup added that its current customers will not experience an immediate change, and that it will gradually transition existing users off the platform.

Neither OpenAI nor Rockset publicly disclosed the terms of the deal. OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to Quartz’ request for more information.