Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup

Another study suggests that weight-loss meds like Wegovy (NVO) and Mounjaro (LLY) can help people cut back on drinking alcohol.
Some patients taking weight-loss drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments, reported reducing their consumption of alcohol, according to a new study published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.
UnitedHealthcare (UNH) CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department.
The New York Post, citing local police, reported that Thompson was attacked as he left the Hilton (HLT) hotel in Manhattan just before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
More than a month before he’s set to take office, President-elect Donald Trump is already spelling trouble for the auto industry.
Last week, he threatened to slap “ALL products” imported from Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs, as well as 10% duties on Chinese products coming into the U.S. Withdrawing that threat is contingent on those countries making progress on work to keep drugs — namely fentanyl — from flowing into the U.S. He also demanded that Mexico and Canada keep undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos is throwing his weight behind a computing company that’s coming for Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance of the artificial intelligence chip market.
While cryptocurrency fans like to float Bitcoin as a possible replacement for the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t quite see it that way.
After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.
Using AI, Booking.com’s trip planner mimics the personal touch of human travel agents, making trip planning more conversational and tailored, says Glenn Fogel
