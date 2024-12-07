Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup

Plus, Jeff Bezos is betting millions on a Nvidia rival

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images), Photo: UnitedHealth Group (Getty Images), Mandel Ngan (Getty Images), Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Halbergman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Another study suggests that weight-loss meds like Wegovy (NVO) and Mounjaro (LLY) can help people cut back on drinking alcohol.

Advertisement

Some patients taking weight-loss drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments, reported reducing their consumption of alcohol, according to a new study published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

Read more

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Photo: UnitedHealth Group (Getty Images)

UnitedHealthcare (UNH) CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department.

Advertisement

The New York Post, citing local police, reported that Thompson was attacked as he left the Hilton (HLT) hotel in Manhattan just before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford — and the rest of the auto industry

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford — and the rest of the auto industry

President-elect Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
President-elect Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

More than a month before he’s set to take office, President-elect Donald Trump is already spelling trouble for the auto industry.

Advertisement

Last week, he threatened to slap “ALL products” imported from Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs, as well as 10% duties on Chinese products coming into the U.S. Withdrawing that threat is contingent on those countries making progress on work to keep drugs — namely fentanyl — from flowing into the U.S. He also demanded that Mexico and Canada keep undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Jeff Bezos is betting millions on a Nvidia rival

Jeff Bezos is betting millions on a Nvidia rival

Image for article titled Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is throwing his weight behind a computing company that’s coming for Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance of the artificial intelligence chip market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elon Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Elon Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to slash trillions of dollars in government spending has found some helping hands from Democrats — some being the keyword.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Bitcoin is a competitor for gold, not the U.S. dollar, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says

Bitcoin is a competitor for gold, not the U.S. dollar, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says

Federal Reserver Chair Jerome Powell at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Dec. 4.
Federal Reserver Chair Jerome Powell at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Dec. 4.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

While cryptocurrency fans like to float Bitcoin as a possible replacement for the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t quite see it that way.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

No one knows how often health insurers deny claims. Here’s why

No one knows how often health insurers deny claims. Here’s why

A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

UnitedHealthcare (UNH) is facing increasing scrutiny for its allegedly high claim denial rate. However, since insurers try to keep these numbers hidden, the true extent of its denials remains uncertain, especially when it comes to private plans.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

Image for article titled Ozempic and booze, a CEO shooting, and Trump tariffs: Business news roundup
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Booking.com’s AI trip planner aims to feel like a human, CEO Glenn Fogel says

Booking.com’s AI trip planner aims to feel like a human, CEO Glenn Fogel says

Booking.com’s AI trip planner aims to feel like a human, CEO Glenn Fogel says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Using AI, Booking.com’s trip planner mimics the personal touch of human travel agents, making trip planning more conversational and tailored, says Glenn Fogel

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

AI trip planners will soon be better than human travel agents, Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said

AI trip planners will soon be better than human travel agents, Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said

AI trip planners will soon be better than human travel agents, Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The travel service executive said AI agents will be able to proactively suggest modifications to trips and improve travel

Advertisement

12 / 12