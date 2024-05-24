Ozempic knockoffs, Pfizer's cost-cutting, and AstraZeneca’s future: Pharma news roundup

The millennial-targeted Hims & Hers this week joined other telehealth platforms in offering customers a cheaper, compounded version of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Pharma giant AstraZeneca aims to increase its revenue by a whopping 75% in 2030, up from the $45.8 billion it generated in 2023 — just as it pulls its COVID-19 vaccines off the shelves. Meanwhile, Pfizer announced Wednesday another cost-cutting initiative as the company struggles with diminishing demand for its COVID-19 vaccine.

