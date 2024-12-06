Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ozempic cuts drinking, Zepbound beats Wegovy, and a blood test detects 50 cancers: Pharma news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Ozempic cuts drinking, Zepbound beats Wegovy, and a blood test detects 50 cancers: Pharma news roundup

Plus, UnitedHealthcare's CEO is shot in New York, and Moderna's CEO says he'll use "facts and data" to work with Trump

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ozempic cuts drinking, Zepbound beats Wegovy, and a blood test detects 50 cancers: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg, Boston Globe / Contributor, FluxFactory, Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg

Some patients taking weight-loss drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments like Ozempic (NVO) and Wegovy, reported reducing their consumption of alcohol, according to a new study published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open. Eli Lilly released results this week of a clinical trial comparing its weigh-loss drug Zepbound (LLY) against its rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. Function Health, a lab tests startup, announced this week that its members will now have access to a first-of-its-kind, multi-cancer early detection test that screens for over 50 different types of cancers with a simple blood draw.

Advertisement

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Wegovy and Zepbound are leading this year’s weight loss drug prescription surge

Wegovy and Zepbound are leading this year’s weight loss drug prescription surge

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen.
An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen.
Image: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The weight loss revolution is in full swing, with the number of patients receiving Wegovy (NVO) having doubled while those receiving Zepbound have tripled since January 2024. Despite soaring costs and limited insurance coverage, Americans are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of effective weight management solutions, according to new data from prescription savings platform GoodRx (GDRX).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Moderna CEO says he’ll work with Trump using ‘facts and data’

Moderna CEO says he’ll work with Trump using ‘facts and data’

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel speaks at the grand opening of the company’s new headquarters outside Kendall Square.
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel speaks at the grand opening of the company’s new headquarters outside Kendall Square.
Image: Boston Globe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel said that he plans to address any partisan hurdles with the incoming Trump administration’s vaccine and pandemic preparedness policies with “facts and data.” Bancel’s comments follow President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is his choice for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

This startup says it can screen for over 50 cancers with one simple blood draw

This startup says it can screen for over 50 cancers with one simple blood draw

The female nurse takes blood from a male patient, while he lay on the examination table in the medical examination room.
The female nurse takes blood from a male patient, while he lay on the examination table in the medical examination room.
Image: FluxFactory (Getty Images)

Function Health, a lab tests startup, announced this week that its members will now have access to early cancer detection tests from GRAIL (ILMN), thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. With this new partnership, Function Health members will have access to GRAIL’s Galleri test — a first-of-its-kind, multi-cancer early detection test that screens for over 50 different types of cancers with a simple blood draw.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Eli Lilly says Zepbound beat rival weight loss drug Wegovy in head-to-head study

Eli Lilly says Zepbound beat rival weight loss drug Wegovy in head-to-head study

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Photo: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Zepbound is the “superior” choice for people looking to shed a few pounds, at least compared to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, according to Eli Lilly. On Wednesday, the Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm released the topline results of a head-to-head clinical trial that it funded, which Lilly says is the first randomized, controlled clinical trial that compares the two weight loss drugs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Photo: UnitedHealth Group (Getty Images)

UnitedHealthcare (UNH) CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a press conference. “It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes.” UnitedHealthcare is a division of UnitedHealth Group and the largest private health insurer in the U.S.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Another study suggests that weight-loss meds like Wegov and Mounjaro can help people cut back on drinking alcohol. Some patients taking weight-loss drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments, reported reducing their consumption of alcohol, according to a new study published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8