Wegovy and Zepbound are leading this year's weight loss drug prescription surge

In This Story NVO GDRX LLY

The weight loss revolution is in full swing, with the number of patients receiving Wegovy (NVO) having doubled while those receiving Zepbound have tripled since January 2024.

Despite soaring costs and limited insurance coverage, Americans are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of effective weight management solutions, according to new data from prescription savings platform GoodRx (GDRX).

While demand is booming, insurance coverage remains a major barrier. “Our latest findings reveal that Americans overspent by hundreds of millions on these essential treatments in 2024 alone,” said Tori Marsh, GoodRx’s director of research.

GoodRx, a tool used by consumers seeking discount options, found that Americans overspent by more than $200 million in 2024 by paying full retail prices for these medications, proving that people are willing to dole out quite a bit of cash to get their hands on these appetite-suppressing treatments.

Nearly 1 in 5 individuals with commercial insurance lack any coverage for weight loss drugs, and even when insurance coverage does cover these medications, out-of-pocket costs can be steep. Zepbound users, for example, are paying an average of $2,500 a year in just copays.

GoodRx found that regional trends reveal varying levels of use across the U.S. Currently, Alaska leads the nation in prescription fills for GLP-1 drugs. States like Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware are also seeing higher-than-average uptake of medications like Wegovy and Zepbound.

The obesity treatment boom shows no signs of slowing down, underscoring the lengths many Americans will go to get these drugs, no matter the price. Previous studies suggest the benefits of GLP-1 medications extend beyond just weight loss. Research has shown that people using these drugs, which also include Ozempic and Mounjaro (LLY), are not only shedding pounds but also reducing their alcohol consumption and even curbing substance use disorders.