Business News

PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall, Tuesday, 10/10/2023

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: PepsiCo, Palantir rise; Neogen, Akero Therapeutics fall

AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), up $2.38 to $163.74.

The beverage and snack giant raised its profit forecast for the year.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down 20 cents to $16.76.

The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), up $1.88 to $29.31.

The banking company is reportedly considering selling its insurance brokerage unite to Stone Point.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 45 cents to $18.06.

The data-mining technology company was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Army.

Unity Software Inc. (U), up $1.16 to $30.86.

The video-gaming software company said CEO John Riccitiello is retiring.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), down $32.90 to $15.64.

Investors were disappointed by the drug developer's latest update on a potential liver condition treatment.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), up $5.62 to $31.82.

The maker of windows and doors reportedly rejected a buyout offer from Miter Brands.

APA Corp. (APA), down 15 cents to $39.02.

Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.

