PepsiCo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $23.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.38 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $7.54 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP