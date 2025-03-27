PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A (PMVCD) reports earnings

In This Story PMVCD

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A (PMVCD) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for review filing.

The company, incorporated in Delaware, is a shell company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business opportunity with one or more businesses or entities.

As of December 31, 2024, PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A had not commenced any operations, and its activities have been limited to organizational activities and identifying potential business opportunities.

The company reported a net loss of $156,380 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $108,141 for the previous year. The loss was primarily due to general and administrative expenses and franchise tax expenses.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,113,786, which it intends to use primarily to identify and evaluate potential business opportunities.

The company has not generated any operating revenues and does not expect to do so until after the completion of a business opportunity.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A's efforts to identify a prospective business opportunity are not limited to a particular industry or geographic location, although the company is currently focusing its search on the consumer products industry.

The company is an emerging growth company and is subject to the risks associated with early-stage and emerging growth companies, including the ability to consummate a business opportunity and the potential need for additional financing.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A's management team and board of directors are actively involved in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities, with the goal of completing a transaction that will provide value to its stockholders.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.